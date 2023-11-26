Open Extended Reactions

Pitt fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. on Sunday.

Cignetti spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Pitt offense regressed this season, as the Panthers went 3-9, their worst season since 1998.

Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec previously worked with Cignetti at Boston College, but their connection never got going with the Panthers and Jurkovec was ultimately benched.

Pitt played three different quarterbacks this season, with Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell also earning starts. The Panthers rank last in the ACC in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense.

"I want to thank Frank for his service and dedication to our football program the past two years," coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."