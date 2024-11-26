Open Extended Reactions

Four-star defensive end London Merritt decommitted from Ohio State on Tuesday, pulling his pledge from the Buckeyes amid Colorado's late push to land ESPN's No. 52 overall prospect ahead of the early signing period.

Merritt, the No. 5 defensive end prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, announced his decision Tuesday in a statement posted to social media with sources telling ESPN that he will no longer take a previously scheduled visit to Ohio State for Saturday's game vs. Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender was the fourth-ranked member of coach Ryan Day's incoming class prior to reopening his recruitment just before the three-day early signing period opens Dec. 4.

"After much careful consideration, I have decided to respectfully decommit from The Ohio State University," Merritt posted. "This was not an easy decision, as I have immense respect for Coach [Larry] Johnson, Coach Day, and the coaching staff. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the time, support, and belief you have shown in me throughout the recruiting process."

Merritt's decommitment from the Buckeyes comes as Deion Sanders and Colorado have intensified their efforts to sway the defender from Florida's IMG Academy in the past two months.

Merritt took an official visit to Colorado in October, then returned for another visit this month. Colorado's on-field success in Year 2 under Sanders has been central in its recruiting pitch, and sources told ESPN that the addition of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis to the Buffaloes' class has only bolstered Merritt's confidence in the program's future.

"Colorado is doing a great job in recruiting me and making my head turn different ways," Merritt told ESPN this month. "They're building something great and I definitely can see myself [being] a part of that process."

Merritt initially committed to Ohio State on March 29, but his exit marks the second top-100 departure from the Buckeyes' incoming class since Nov. 18 after four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis (No. 63) pulled his commitment last weekend.

Ohio State enters the final week before the early signing period with the No. 1 class in ESPN's latest team rankings for the 2025 cycle. The Buckeyes are expected to host five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart this weekend along with a handful of other elite prospects.

With his decommitment, Merritt becomes ESPN's fifth-ranked uncommitted prospect and remains among a collection of high-profile recruits that Colorado is targeting late in the cycle.

The Buffaloes remain in the mix for four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 81), while Colorado has also stayed in contact with four-star Alabama offensive pledge Michael Carroll (No. 74), former USC offensive tackle commit Carde Smith (No. 293) and three-star Oklahoma State defensive end pledge Alexander McPherson.