2024 College Football Playoff odds: Where things stand with Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana entering Week 14

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, with big changes following last weekend's losses by Indiana, Alabama, Ole Miss, as well as by BYU, Texas A&M and Colorado. This week, Indiana drops to No. 10, Alabama is No. 13 and Ole Miss comes in at No. 14.

No. 2 Ohio State (+260) remains the betting favorite to win the national championship, followed by No. 1 Oregon (+375) and No. 7 Georgia (+375), then by No. 3 Texas (+450). The next best odds are with No. 5 Notre Dame, all the way down at 15-1. No. 4 Penn State is 18-1.

Much is still up for grabs in this big rivalry week. That includes Ohio State hosting Michigan, Oregon as a heavy home favorite against Washington and Texas facing a big road test at No. 20 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Georgia hosts 7-4 Georgia Tech, which already has a big win over No. 6 Miami, and Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to face a 6-5 USC squad.

Here are the odds for each team in the CFP top 25 to make the playoff, win a conference championship and capture the national championship.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

College Football Playoff Odds Team CFP Champ Conf. Champ Playoffs Y/N (1) Oregon Ducks (Big Ten) +375 +135 -- | -- (2) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) +260 -170 -- | -- (3) Texas Longhorns (SEC) +450 +175 -1400 | +700 (4) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) 18-1 30-1 -- | -- (5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Indep.) 15-1 -- -650 | +400 (6) Miami Hurricanes (ACC) 25-1 -110 -280 | +210 (7) Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) +375 -145 -- | -- (8) Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) 22-1 -- -135 | +105 (9) SMU Mustangs (ACC) 40-1 +145 +110 | -140 (10) Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten) 50-1 300-1 -4000 | 15-1 (11) Boise State Broncos (Mountain West) 150-1 -300 -300 | +220 (12) Clemson Tigers (ACC) 50-1 +600 +170 | -220 (13) Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) 40-1 -- +220 | -300 (14) Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) 250-1 -- +360 | -550 (15) South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC) 200-1 -- -- | -- (16) Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12) 75-1 +135 +140 | -180 (17) Tulane Green Wave (AAC) 200-1 -350 +550 | -1000 (18) Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) 200-1 +225 +260 | -375 (19) BYU Cougars (Big 12) 250-1 +325 +320 | -475 (20) Texas A&M Aggies (SEC) 200-1 +800 +450 | -750 (21) Missouri Tigers (SEC) -- -- -- | -- (22) UNLV Rebels (Mountain West) 1000-1 +250 15-1 | -4000 (23) Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten) -- -- -- | -- (24) Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12) 1000-1 150-1 -- | -- (25) Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12) 150-1 +650 +600 | -1200

