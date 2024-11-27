        <
          2024 College Football Playoff odds: Where things stand with Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana entering Week 14

          Even with three losses, Alabama is still 40-1 to win the national championship. Brian Bahr/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 27, 2024, 03:15 AM

          The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, with big changes following last weekend's losses by Indiana, Alabama, Ole Miss, as well as by BYU, Texas A&M and Colorado. This week, Indiana drops to No. 10, Alabama is No. 13 and Ole Miss comes in at No. 14.

          No. 2 Ohio State (+260) remains the betting favorite to win the national championship, followed by No. 1 Oregon (+375) and No. 7 Georgia (+375), then by No. 3 Texas (+450). The next best odds are with No. 5 Notre Dame, all the way down at 15-1. No. 4 Penn State is 18-1.

          Much is still up for grabs in this big rivalry week. That includes Ohio State hosting Michigan, Oregon as a heavy home favorite against Washington and Texas facing a big road test at No. 20 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Georgia hosts 7-4 Georgia Tech, which already has a big win over No. 6 Miami, and Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to face a 6-5 USC squad.

          Here are the odds for each team in the CFP top 25 to make the playoff, win a conference championship and capture the national championship.

