2024 college football Week 14: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

Rivalry Week is finally here. Week 14 features a number of marquee games with top-25 teams hungry for a conference championship and looking to earn a CFP bid.

Perhaps the most impactful matchup of the weekend is the return of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). The storied rivalry begins its SEC era as the winner will clinch a spot in the conference title game next week against Georgia.

After a number of upsets last weekend, the Big 12 is still up for grabs. Colorado faces Oklahoma State to kick off Friday's action (noon on ABC/ESPN+) while this year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia Tech and Georgia could also be intriguing featuring the upset-minded Yellow Jackets (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+). Things wrap up Saturday with "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State from Columbus and the Iron Bowl between Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP top 25 teams entering Week 13.

Rankings are currently CFP from last week. Will be updated once new rankings are released on Tuesday.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Memphis at No. 20 Tulane (-14)

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Memphis 9-2, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Tulane 9-2, 0-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Tulane -13.5, O/U 56.5

Money line: Memphis (+425); Tulane (-650)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Tulane by 16.4 points, 86% probability to win game

Oregon State at No. 12 Boise State (-19.5)

Friday, noon ET, Fox

Records: Oregon State 5-6, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Boise State 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Boise State -20, O/U 56.5

Money line: Oregon State (+700); Boise State (-1200)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Boise State by 21.2 points, 92% probability to win game

Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado (-16.5)

Friday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma State 3-8, 0-3 vs. AP teams; Colorado 8-3, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Colorado -17, O/U 64.5

Money line: Oklahoma State (+500); Colorado (-800)

Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Colorado by 13.1 points, 81% probability to win game

Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss (-26.5)

Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Mississippi State 2-9, 0-4 vs. AP teams; Ole Miss 8-3, 1-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Ole Miss -26.5, O/U 61.5

Money line: Mississippi State (+1000); Ole Miss (-2000)

Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 25.4 points, 95% probability to win game

Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia (-19.5)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Georgia Tech 7-4, 2-2 vs. AP teams; Georgia 9-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Georgia -20, O/U 54.5

Money line: Georgia Tech (+750); Georgia (-1400)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Georgia by 19.2 points, 90% probability to win game

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-20.5)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Records: Michigan 6-5, 1-4 vs. AP teams; Ohio State 10-1, 2-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Ohio State -20.5, O/U 44.5

Money line: Michigan (+1000); Ohio State (-2000)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 21.3 points, 92% probability to win game

No. 11 Tennessee (-10.5) at Vanderbilt

Saturday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Tennessee 9-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Vanderbilt 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Tennessee -11.5, O/U 47.5

Money line: Tennessee (-450); Vanderbilt (+340)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 12.2 points, 80% probability to win game

No. 18 South Carolina at No. 17 Clemson (-2.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: South Carolina 8-3, 3-3 vs. AP teams; Clemson 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Clemson -3, O/U 49.5

Money line: South Carolina (+115); Clemson (-135)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Clemson by 2.6 points, 57% probability to win game

UTSA at No. 19 Army (-7.5)

Saturday, noon ET, CBSSN

Records: UTSA 6-5, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Army 9-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Army -7.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: UTSA (+225); Army (-275)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Army by 14.4 points, 84% probability to win game

No. 25 Illinois (-7.5) at Northwestern

Saturday, noon ET, BTN

Records: Illinois 8-3, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Northwestern 4-7, 0-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Illinois -7.5, O/U 45.5

Money line: Illinois (-290); Northwestern (+240)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Illinois by 8.3 points, 72% probability to win game

Maryland at No. 4 Penn State (-24.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Records: Maryland 4-7, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Penn State 10-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Penn State -24, O/U 49.5

Money line: Maryland (+1300); Penn State (-4000)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 23 points, 93% probability to win game

No. 6 Notre Dame (-7.5) at USC

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Notre Dame 10-1, 4-0 vs. AP teams; USC 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Notre Dame -7, O/U 50.5

Money line: Notre Dame (-275); USC (+225)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 7.9 points, 71% probability to win game

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (-11.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Auburn 5-6, 1-3 vs. AP teams; Alabama 8-3, 3-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Auburn (+380); Alabama (-550)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Alabama by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

No. 8 Miami (-10.5) at Syracuse

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Miami 10-1, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Syracuse 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Miami -12, O/U 67.5

Money line: Miami (-400); Syracuse (+300)

Over/Under: 67.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Miami by 13.3 points, 82% probability to win game

California at No. 13 SMU (-13.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Records: California 6-5, 0-2 vs. AP teams; SMU 10-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: SMU -13.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: California (+400); SMU (-600)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection SMU by 14.2 points, 83% probability to win game

No. 21 Arizona State (-9) at Arizona

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Records: Arizona State 9-2, 3-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Arizona State -9, O/U 53.5

Money line: Arizona State (-360); Arizona (+280)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Arizona State by 8.4 points, 72% probability to win game

Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri (-3.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Arkansas 6-5, 1-5 vs. AP teams; Missouri 8-3, 1-3 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Missouri -3, O/U 54.5

Money line: Arkansas (+150); Missouri (-175)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Missouri by 6.2 points, 67% probability to win game

Purdue at No. 5 Indiana (-29.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Purdue 1-10, 0-5 vs. AP teams; Indiana 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Indiana -28.5, O/U 56.5

Money line: Purdue (+1800); Indiana (-6000)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Indiana by 32.5 points, 98% probability to win game

Washington at No. 1 Oregon (-19.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Washington 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams; Oregon 11-0, 2-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Oregon -19.5, O/U 51.5

Money line: Washington (+750); Oregon (-1400)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 18.4 points, 89% probability to win game

No. 3 Texas (-6) at No. 15 Texas A&M

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Texas 10-1, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Texas A&M 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Texas -5.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: Texas (-230); Texas A&M (+195)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas by 10.9 points, 77% probability to win game

Kansas State at No. 22 Iowa State (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Records: Kansas State 8-3, 2-0 vs. AP teams; Iowa State 9-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Kansas State (+120); Iowa State (-140)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

Nevada at No. 24 UNLV (-18.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Nevada 3-9, 0-1 vs. AP teams; UNLV 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: UNLV -19, O/U 55.5

Money line: Nevada (+700); UNLV (-1200)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection UNLV by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

Houston at No. 14 BYU (-12.5)

Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Houston 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams; BYU 9-2, 1-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: BYU -12.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Houston (+450); BYU (-700)

Over/Under: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection BYU by 17 points, 87% probability to win game