2024 college football Week 14: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Rivalry Week is finally here. Week 14 features a number of marquee games with top-25 teams hungry for a conference championship and looking to earn a CFP bid.
Perhaps the most impactful matchup of the weekend is the return of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). The storied rivalry begins its SEC era as the winner will clinch a spot in the conference title game next week against Georgia.
After a number of upsets last weekend, the Big 12 is still up for grabs. Colorado faces Oklahoma State to kick off Friday's action (noon on ABC/ESPN+) while this year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia Tech and Georgia could also be intriguing featuring the upset-minded Yellow Jackets (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+). Things wrap up Saturday with "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State from Columbus and the Iron Bowl between Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP top 25 teams entering Week 13.
Rankings are currently CFP from last week. Will be updated once new rankings are released on Tuesday.
All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
Memphis at No. 20 Tulane (-14)
Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Memphis 9-2, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Tulane 9-2, 0-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Tulane -13.5, O/U 56.5
Money line: Memphis (+425); Tulane (-650)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Tulane by 16.4 points, 86% probability to win game
Oregon State at No. 12 Boise State (-19.5)
Friday, noon ET, Fox
Records: Oregon State 5-6, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Boise State 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Boise State -20, O/U 56.5
Money line: Oregon State (+700); Boise State (-1200)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection Boise State by 21.2 points, 92% probability to win game
Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado (-16.5)
Friday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma State 3-8, 0-3 vs. AP teams; Colorado 8-3, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Colorado -17, O/U 64.5
Money line: Oklahoma State (+500); Colorado (-800)
Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection Colorado by 13.1 points, 81% probability to win game
Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss (-26.5)
Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Mississippi State 2-9, 0-4 vs. AP teams; Ole Miss 8-3, 1-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Ole Miss -26.5, O/U 61.5
Money line: Mississippi State (+1000); Ole Miss (-2000)
Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Ole Miss by 25.4 points, 95% probability to win game
Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia (-19.5)
Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Georgia Tech 7-4, 2-2 vs. AP teams; Georgia 9-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Georgia -20, O/U 54.5
Money line: Georgia Tech (+750); Georgia (-1400)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Georgia by 19.2 points, 90% probability to win game
Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-20.5)
Saturday, noon ET, Fox
Records: Michigan 6-5, 1-4 vs. AP teams; Ohio State 10-1, 2-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Ohio State -20.5, O/U 44.5
Money line: Michigan (+1000); Ohio State (-2000)
Over/Under: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Ohio State by 21.3 points, 92% probability to win game
No. 11 Tennessee (-10.5) at Vanderbilt
Saturday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Tennessee 9-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Vanderbilt 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Tennessee -11.5, O/U 47.5
Money line: Tennessee (-450); Vanderbilt (+340)
Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Tennessee by 12.2 points, 80% probability to win game
No. 18 South Carolina at No. 17 Clemson (-2.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Records: South Carolina 8-3, 3-3 vs. AP teams; Clemson 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Clemson -3, O/U 49.5
Money line: South Carolina (+115); Clemson (-135)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Clemson by 2.6 points, 57% probability to win game
UTSA at No. 19 Army (-7.5)
Saturday, noon ET, CBSSN
Records: UTSA 6-5, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Army 9-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Army -7.5, O/U 55.5
Money line: UTSA (+225); Army (-275)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Army by 14.4 points, 84% probability to win game
No. 25 Illinois (-7.5) at Northwestern
Saturday, noon ET, BTN
Records: Illinois 8-3, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Northwestern 4-7, 0-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Illinois -7.5, O/U 45.5
Money line: Illinois (-290); Northwestern (+240)
Over/Under: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Illinois by 8.3 points, 72% probability to win game
Maryland at No. 4 Penn State (-24.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Records: Maryland 4-7, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Penn State 10-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Penn State -24, O/U 49.5
Money line: Maryland (+1300); Penn State (-4000)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Penn State by 23 points, 93% probability to win game
No. 6 Notre Dame (-7.5) at USC
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Records: Notre Dame 10-1, 4-0 vs. AP teams; USC 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Notre Dame -7, O/U 50.5
Money line: Notre Dame (-275); USC (+225)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Notre Dame by 7.9 points, 71% probability to win game
Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (-11.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Auburn 5-6, 1-3 vs. AP teams; Alabama 8-3, 3-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 52.5
Money line: Auburn (+380); Alabama (-550)
Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Alabama by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game
No. 8 Miami (-10.5) at Syracuse
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Miami 10-1, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Syracuse 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Miami -12, O/U 67.5
Money line: Miami (-400); Syracuse (+300)
Over/Under: 67.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Miami by 13.3 points, 82% probability to win game
California at No. 13 SMU (-13.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Records: California 6-5, 0-2 vs. AP teams; SMU 10-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: SMU -13.5, O/U 57.5
Money line: California (+400); SMU (-600)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection SMU by 14.2 points, 83% probability to win game
No. 21 Arizona State (-9) at Arizona
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Records: Arizona State 9-2, 3-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Arizona State -9, O/U 53.5
Money line: Arizona State (-360); Arizona (+280)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Arizona State by 8.4 points, 72% probability to win game
Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri (-3.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Records: Arkansas 6-5, 1-5 vs. AP teams; Missouri 8-3, 1-3 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Missouri -3, O/U 54.5
Money line: Arkansas (+150); Missouri (-175)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Missouri by 6.2 points, 67% probability to win game
Purdue at No. 5 Indiana (-29.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1
Records: Purdue 1-10, 0-5 vs. AP teams; Indiana 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Indiana -28.5, O/U 56.5
Money line: Purdue (+1800); Indiana (-6000)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Indiana by 32.5 points, 98% probability to win game
Washington at No. 1 Oregon (-19.5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Records: Washington 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams; Oregon 11-0, 2-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Oregon -19.5, O/U 51.5
Money line: Washington (+750); Oregon (-1400)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Oregon by 18.4 points, 89% probability to win game
No. 3 Texas (-6) at No. 15 Texas A&M
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Texas 10-1, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Texas A&M 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Texas -5.5, O/U 48.5
Money line: Texas (-230); Texas A&M (+195)
Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Texas by 10.9 points, 77% probability to win game
Kansas State at No. 22 Iowa State (-2.5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Records: Kansas State 8-3, 2-0 vs. AP teams; Iowa State 9-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5
Money line: Kansas State (+120); Iowa State (-140)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game
Nevada at No. 24 UNLV (-18.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Records: Nevada 3-9, 0-1 vs. AP teams; UNLV 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: UNLV -19, O/U 55.5
Money line: Nevada (+700); UNLV (-1200)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection UNLV by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game
Houston at No. 14 BYU (-12.5)
Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Houston 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams; BYU 9-2, 1-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: BYU -12.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Houston (+450); BYU (-700)
Over/Under: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection BYU by 17 points, 87% probability to win game