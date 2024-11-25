        <
          2024 college football Week 14: Top 25 betting odds, lines

          The Texas Longhorns opened as six-point favorites over the Texas A&M Aggies in the first SEC-edition of the Lone Star Showdown. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
          Nov 25, 2024, 05:00 PM

          Rivalry Week is finally here. Week 14 features a number of marquee games with top-25 teams hungry for a conference championship and looking to earn a CFP bid.

          Perhaps the most impactful matchup of the weekend is the return of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). The storied rivalry begins its SEC era as the winner will clinch a spot in the conference title game next week against Georgia.

          After a number of upsets last weekend, the Big 12 is still up for grabs. Colorado faces Oklahoma State to kick off Friday's action (noon on ABC/ESPN+) while this year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia Tech and Georgia could also be intriguing featuring the upset-minded Yellow Jackets (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+). Things wrap up Saturday with "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State from Columbus and the Iron Bowl between Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

          Here are the odds and lines for games with CFP top 25 teams entering Week 13.

          Memphis at No. 20 Tulane (-14)
          Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Memphis 9-2, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Tulane 9-2, 0-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Tulane -13.5, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Memphis (+425); Tulane (-650)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Tulane by 16.4 points, 86% probability to win game

          Oregon State at No. 12 Boise State (-19.5)
          Friday, noon ET, Fox

          Records: Oregon State 5-6, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Boise State 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Boise State -20, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Oregon State (+700); Boise State (-1200)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U 105)

          FPI Projection Boise State by 21.2 points, 92% probability to win game

          Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado (-16.5)
          Friday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Oklahoma State 3-8, 0-3 vs. AP teams; Colorado 8-3, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Colorado -17, O/U 64.5
          Money line: Oklahoma State (+500); Colorado (-800)
          Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U 105)

          FPI Projection Colorado by 13.1 points, 81% probability to win game

          Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss (-26.5)
          Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Mississippi State 2-9, 0-4 vs. AP teams; Ole Miss 8-3, 1-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Ole Miss -26.5, O/U 61.5
          Money line: Mississippi State (+1000); Ole Miss (-2000)
          Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Ole Miss by 25.4 points, 95% probability to win game

          Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia (-19.5)
          Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Georgia Tech 7-4, 2-2 vs. AP teams; Georgia 9-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Georgia -20, O/U 54.5
          Money line: Georgia Tech (+750); Georgia (-1400)
          Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Georgia by 19.2 points, 90% probability to win game

          Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-20.5)
          Saturday, noon ET, Fox

          Records: Michigan 6-5, 1-4 vs. AP teams; Ohio State 10-1, 2-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Ohio State -20.5, O/U 44.5
          Money line: Michigan (+1000); Ohio State (-2000)
          Over/Under: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Ohio State by 21.3 points, 92% probability to win game

          No. 11 Tennessee (-10.5) at Vanderbilt
          Saturday, noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Tennessee 9-2, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Vanderbilt 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Tennessee -11.5, O/U 47.5
          Money line: Tennessee (-450); Vanderbilt (+340)
          Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Tennessee by 12.2 points, 80% probability to win game

          No. 18 South Carolina at No. 17 Clemson (-2.5)
          Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

          Records: South Carolina 8-3, 3-3 vs. AP teams; Clemson 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Clemson -3, O/U 49.5
          Money line: South Carolina (+115); Clemson (-135)
          Over/Under: 49.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Clemson by 2.6 points, 57% probability to win game

          UTSA at No. 19 Army (-7.5)
          Saturday, noon ET, CBSSN

          Records: UTSA 6-5, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Army 9-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Army -7.5, O/U 55.5
          Money line: UTSA (+225); Army (-275)
          Over/Under: 54.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Army by 14.4 points, 84% probability to win game

          No. 25 Illinois (-7.5) at Northwestern
          Saturday, noon ET, BTN

          Records: Illinois 8-3, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Northwestern 4-7, 0-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Illinois -7.5, O/U 45.5
          Money line: Illinois (-290); Northwestern (+240)
          Over/Under: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Illinois by 8.3 points, 72% probability to win game

          Maryland at No. 4 Penn State (-24.5)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN

          Records: Maryland 4-7, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Penn State 10-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Penn State -24, O/U 49.5
          Money line: Maryland (+1300); Penn State (-4000)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Penn State by 23 points, 93% probability to win game

          No. 6 Notre Dame (-7.5) at USC
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Records: Notre Dame 10-1, 4-0 vs. AP teams; USC 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Notre Dame -7, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Notre Dame (-275); USC (+225)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Notre Dame by 7.9 points, 71% probability to win game

          Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (-11.5)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Auburn 5-6, 1-3 vs. AP teams; Alabama 8-3, 3-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 52.5
          Money line: Auburn (+380); Alabama (-550)
          Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Alabama by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

          No. 8 Miami (-10.5) at Syracuse
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Miami 10-1, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Syracuse 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Miami -12, O/U 67.5
          Money line: Miami (-400); Syracuse (+300)
          Over/Under: 67.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Miami by 13.3 points, 82% probability to win game

          California at No. 13 SMU (-13.5)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

          Records: California 6-5, 0-2 vs. AP teams; SMU 10-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: SMU -13.5, O/U 57.5
          Money line: California (+400); SMU (-600)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection SMU by 14.2 points, 83% probability to win game

          No. 21 Arizona State (-9) at Arizona
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

          Records: Arizona State 9-2, 3-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Arizona State -9, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Arizona State (-360); Arizona (+280)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Arizona State by 8.4 points, 72% probability to win game

          Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri (-3.5)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Arkansas 6-5, 1-5 vs. AP teams; Missouri 8-3, 1-3 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Missouri -3, O/U 54.5
          Money line: Arkansas (+150); Missouri (-175)
          Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Missouri by 6.2 points, 67% probability to win game

          Purdue at No. 5 Indiana (-29.5)
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

          Records: Purdue 1-10, 0-5 vs. AP teams; Indiana 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Indiana -28.5, O/U 56.5
          Money line: Purdue (+1800); Indiana (-6000)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Indiana by 32.5 points, 98% probability to win game

          Washington at No. 1 Oregon (-19.5)
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

          Records: Washington 6-5, 1-2 vs. AP teams; Oregon 11-0, 2-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Oregon -19.5, O/U 51.5
          Money line: Washington (+750); Oregon (-1400)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Oregon by 18.4 points, 89% probability to win game

          No. 3 Texas (-6) at No. 15 Texas A&M
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Texas 10-1, 3-1 vs. AP teams; Texas A&M 8-3, 2-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Texas -5.5, O/U 48.5
          Money line: Texas (-230); Texas A&M (+195)
          Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Texas by 10.9 points, 77% probability to win game

          Kansas State at No. 22 Iowa State (-2.5)
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox

          Records: Kansas State 8-3, 2-0 vs. AP teams; Iowa State 9-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5
          Money line: Kansas State (+120); Iowa State (-140)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

          Nevada at No. 24 UNLV (-18.5)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBSSN

          Records: Nevada 3-9, 0-1 vs. AP teams; UNLV 9-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: UNLV -19, O/U 55.5
          Money line: Nevada (+700); UNLV (-1200)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection UNLV by 17.4 points, 88% probability to win game

          Houston at No. 14 BYU (-12.5)
          Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Houston 4-7, 1-2 vs. AP teams; BYU 9-2, 1-1 vs. AP teams
          Opening Line: BYU -12.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Houston (+450); BYU (-700)
          Over/Under: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection BYU by 17 points, 87% probability to win game