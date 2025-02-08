Alejandro Moreno believes Bayer Leverkusen dropping points vs. Wolfsburg today could have handed the title to Bayern Munich. (1:29)

Xabi Alonso equalled the all-time coach record for the longest unbeaten away run in the Bundesliga on Saturday after Bayer Leverkusen stumbled to a goalless draw at VfL Wolfsburg.

The result leaves the champions eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso has coached Bayer Leverkusen to 27 away games without defeat in the league. Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Alonso, whose team needed extra time on Wednesday to beat second-tier Cologne and reach the German Cup semifinals, rotated heavily, leaving attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz on the bench initially.

They clearly missed his attacking spark as Wolfsburg got more shots on target. The hosts even hit the woodwork with Kilian Fischer's powerful drive in the 74th.

Despite some late pressure and a golden chance in stoppage time by substitute Wirtz, Leverkusen could not find a winner.

The draw means Alonso equalled late coach Udo Lattek's all-time league record of 27 consecutive away games without defeat.

Leverkusen are second in the Bundesliga on 46 points. Bayern are on 54 after Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.