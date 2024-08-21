Check out the key numbers to know as a revamped ACC gets ready for the 2024 college football season. (2:11)

Week 0 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" kicks off its 31st season overseas for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where the Florida State Seminoles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at College Green in Dublin. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech.

Why we're excited for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

The Seminoles are coming off an undefeated season with a revamped offense

Georgia Tech scored their first bowl bid in five years last season, thanks to its own high-powered offense

Florida State leads 15-11 in the all-time head-to-head series vs. Georgia Tech

The last time Florida State and Georgia Tech were on CGD

Florida State appeared on "College GameDay" in 2020 before losing 52-10 against No. 10 Miami (FL). Georgia Tech last appeared in 2019, losing to No. 1 Clemson 52-14. Georgia Tech has the most "College GameDay" appearances without winning, with a record of 0-5.

