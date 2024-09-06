What is the targeting rule in college football?

Open Extended Reactions

Perhaps no rule in college football is more hotly contested than targeting. While the aim of the rule is to promote player safety, its enforcement is rigid and its consequences could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Here's a look at the targeting rule in college football and how it's enforced.

What is targeting in college football?

The NCAA defines targeting as any hit that "goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball."

The rule prohibits players from initiating forcible contact against an opposing player. That could be leading with the crown of the helmet while making forcible contact, or making forcible contact with the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet.

When did the NCAA adopt the targeting rule?

The NCAA adopted the targeting rule in 2008.

How does the NCAA define a 'defenseless' player?

The NCAA defines a defenseless player as follows:

A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass, and that includes "an offensive player in a passing posture with a focus downfield"

A player attempting to catch a forward or backward pass, or a player who has completed the catch but hasn't had ample time to protect themselves or hasn't clearly become the ball carrier yet

A kicker in the act of kicking or just after kicking the ball

A player on the ground

A player who receives a blind-side block

A player with the ball who is already in the grasp of an opponent and whose forward progress has been stopped

A quarterback any time after a change of possession

A ball carrier purposely sliding feet first (like in the NFL, the ball is dead the instant a ball carrier slides feet first and touches the ground with anything other than their hands or feet)

How do referees enforce targeting?

Targeting is largely a judgment call on the field. When deciding whether to call targeting, referees consider whether the targeted player was defenseless and whether the opposing player led with the crown of their helmet above an opposing player's shoulders.

The NCAA's definition of "crown of the helmet" has been updated since 2022. It is now defined as "the top segment of the helmet; namely, the circular area defined by a 6-inch radius from the apex (top) of the helmet."

Officials use instant replay to determine whether the targeting call on the field was correct. Officials look to see:

If the player leaves their feet to launch themselves at an opponent

If the player crouches before making a tackle to create maximum force

If the player leads with their helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow to attack with forcible contact the head or neck area of an opposing player

If the player lowers their head before making a tackle and makes forcible contact with the crown of the helmet

A replay must confirm targeting. A targeting call is upheld if a player leads with the crown of their helmet regardless if a player is defenseless.

What is the penalty for targeting?

A violation of the targeting rule originally resulted in a 15-yard penalty. The rule was changed in 2013 to automatically eject players who are flagged for targeting, in addition to the 15-yard penalty.

If a player is ejected for a targeting penalty in the first half, they are disqualified for the rest of the game. If they are flagged for targeting in the second half, they are disqualified for the rest of the game and the first half of the following game.

If the penalty happens in the second half of the last game of the season, the suspension will be served in the first game of the next season (assuming the player is eligible and plays).

