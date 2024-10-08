College football 2024 Week 7 schedule: Ole Miss at LSU

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 7. Notable matchups include Ohio State at Oregon (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Ole Miss at LSU.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Florida International at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Mexico State at Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN

UTEP at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m., Fox

UNLV at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

No. 16 Utah at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama, noon, ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN

No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts, noon, ESPN2

Washington at Iowa, noon, Fox

Wisconsin at Rutgers, noon, BTN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, noon, The CW Network

Ball State at Kent State, noon, ESPN+

Toledo at Buffalo, noon, ESPNU

UAB at Army, noon, CBSSN

Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 4 Penn State at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Cal at No. 22. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at No. 23 Illinois, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at Georgia State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Akron at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Arizona at No. 14 BYU, 4 p.m., Fox

Ohio at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

San Jose State at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Southern Miss at UL Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Washington State at Fresno State, 7 p.m., FS1

Arkansas State at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

North Texas at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN2

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Oregon State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

App State at Louisiana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m., Fox

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m., BTN

No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

No. 17 Boise State at Hawaii, 11 p.m., CBSSN

