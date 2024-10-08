        <
          College football 2024 Week 7 schedule: Ole Miss at LSU

          Ole Miss takes on LSU in Week 7 of the 2024-25 college football season. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
          Oct 8, 2024, 05:24 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering Week 7. Notable matchups include Ohio State at Oregon (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Ole Miss at LSU.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Tuesday, Oct. 8

          Florida International at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Wednesday, Oct. 9

          New Mexico State at Jacksonville State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Thursday, Oct. 10

          Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          UTEP at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          Friday, Oct. 11

          Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m., Fox

          UNLV at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

          No. 16 Utah at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          Saturday, Oct. 12

          South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN

          No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts, noon, ESPN2

          Washington at Iowa, noon, Fox

          Wisconsin at Rutgers, noon, BTN

          Georgia Tech at North Carolina, noon, The CW Network

          Ball State at Kent State, noon, ESPN+

          Toledo at Buffalo, noon, ESPNU

          UAB at Army, noon, CBSSN

          Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 1 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          No. 4 Penn State at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

          Cal at No. 22. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Purdue at No. 23 Illinois, 3:30 p.m., FS1

          Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

          Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          San Diego State at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Old Dominion at Georgia State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Akron at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Northern Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Arizona at No. 14 BYU, 4 p.m., Fox

          Ohio at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU

          Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

          San Jose State at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., truTV/Max

          Southern Miss at UL Monroe, 5 p.m., ESPN+

          Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m., truTV/Max

          Washington State at Fresno State, 7 p.m., FS1

          Arkansas State at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          North Texas at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Oregon State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

          App State at Louisiana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

          No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m., Fox

          Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

          Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m., BTN

          No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

          No. 17 Boise State at Hawaii, 11 p.m., CBSSN

          For more college football coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, stats and more.