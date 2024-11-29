Open Extended Reactions

Colorado sent shockwaves through the recruiting world Thursday night when the Buffaloes landed 2025 commitments from IMG Academy defenders London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, offensive tackle Carde Smith and wide receiver Quentin Gibson, all in the span of 30 minutes.

The four prospects announced their pledges in consecutive live appearances on "Nightcap," a nighttime talk show hosted by former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Colorado's flurry of late-night commitments came seven days after the Buffaloes secured a seismic pledge from five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect in 2025. With the additions, coach Deion Sanders holds 15 commitments in an incoming recruiting class that sits 50th in ESPN's latest class rankings just days before the early signing period opens Wednesday.

Merritt, No. 52 in the ESPN 300, marks the highest-profile pledge among the newcomers bound for Colorado. ESPN's No. 5 defensive end prospect, Merritt was the fourth-ranked member of Ohio State's 2025 class before he pulled his pledge from the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

Merritt and McPherson took visits to Colorado earlier this month. McPherson's commitment to the Buffaloes came one day after the 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass rusher decommitted from Oklahoma State.

Smith (No. 293 in the ESPN 300) is ESPN's No. 32 offensive tackle prospect in 2025 and lands with Colorado after he pulled his pledge from USC on Nov. 20. The blocker from Mobile, Alabama, visited the Buffaloes multiple times this fall, and Smith now represents Colorado's second top-300 offensive tackle pledge over the past two cycles, following five-star 2024 signee Jordan Seaton.

Gibson, a pass catcher from Fort Worth, Texas, also visited Colorado during the season and held offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Mississippi State and SMU, among others.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are closing strong in the 2025 cycle with seven commitments since Oct. 25. Colorado closes the regular season Friday with a visit from Oklahoma State at noon ET on ABC.