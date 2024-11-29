Open Extended Reactions

BOULDER, Colo. -- Travis Hunter started his victory lap on the Colorado sideline, signing autographs and taking pictures as fans chanted, "Heisman!"

He posed with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, who wore a jacket with "HE12MAN" -- a nod to Hunter, his jersey number and college football's top individual honor -- on the back. As Hunter completed his celebratory circuit behind the north end zone at Folsom Field, a fan told him he was the greatest ever to wear a Colorado jersey.

The Buffaloes' two-way sensation capped his career at home Friday with an emphatic closing argument for why he should win the Heisman Trophy, hauling in three touchdown passes and an interception as Colorado walloped Oklahoma State 52-0 to finish the regular season at 9-3. Unless Colorado gets some help Saturday and advances to the Big 12 championship game -- the Buffaloes would need several outcomes to go their way -- Hunter will not play again before the Heisman voting concludes.

"Travis clinched the Heisman with his performance," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Hunter, who is the first FBS player with three touchdowns and an interception in game since at least 1996.

Hunter entered Friday as the overwhelming favorite (-800) to win the Heisman and saw his odds soar to as high as -25000 during the game (they're currently at -15000), per ESPN BET, as he broke Colorado's single-season touchdowns receptions record, which now stands at 14, and tied the single-game team mark. He intercepted a Maealiuaki Smith pass on the game's first series and nearly had another interception at the end of the first half, finishing with two pass breakups.

The junior, who starts at cornerback and wide receiver, recorded an interception and an offensive touchdown in a game for the fourth time this season. According to ESPN Research, he also became the first player in the past 25 seasons with two games of multiple scrimmage touchdowns and an interception.

Hunter is vying to become Colorado's second Heisman winner, following running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. And he's also vying to become the first to play a defensive position full time and win it since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997. Hunter, who elected not to speak with reporters Friday, also is a finalist for the Maxwell Award, given to college football's top player, and the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the defensive player of the year.

"Travis Hunter proved today and he has proved every week that he is the best player in college football," Sanders said. "You've got to give me another definition of the award. The award is to go to who? The best quarterback? He's up for best offensive player, best defensive player, a plethora of things.

"Who else has done that? Ever?"

Earlier in the week, Sanders criticized voting for the Thorpe Award for not including Hunter as a finalist. Sanders, who won the Thorpe in 1988 at Florida State, said criticism of Hunter's modest tackles total (30) is "stupid," noting that cornerbacks who make many tackles are thrown at for a reason.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who called Hunter "a special player," admitted that his team challenged the Colorado star far too much Friday.

Travis Hunter does the Heisman Trophy pose after scoring a fourth-quarter TD during Friday's win against Oklahoma State. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Hunter also is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's top receiver, after dramatically improving his numbers from his first two college seasons. He recorded his seventh 100-yard receiving performance Friday, and had at least 10 catches for the third time, bringing his season total to 92.

"There's no argument at this point," said Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who probably will factor into the Heisman voting as well. "That's crazy, the consistency that he has, that's what the award is about."

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders said they don't like to knock other awards contenders, and Shedeur Sanders recognized the play of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, probably Hunter's top challenger for the Heisman. But they think Hunter's two-way brilliance -- he hardly ever comes off of the field on offense or defense when game outcomes haven't been decided -- stands alone.

"Travis proved that week after week, throughout injuries and throughout everything," Shedeur Sanders said. "He's the life of our team."

Hunter's early interception set off what became a Heisman infomercial. He strolled into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

His final play came early in the fourth quarter, as he leaped for a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sanders while being draped by Oklahoma State's Kale Smith.

"Travis is him, man, Travis is that dude," Deion Sanders said. "Ain't nobody can deal with him on either side of the ball."

Shedeur Sanders said he planned to attend the Heisman Trophy presentation Dec. 14 in New York, even if he isn't a finalist. Sanders on Friday became the first Colorado player to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback. He finished with 438 passing yards with five touchdowns and an interception against Oklahoma State.

After the game, Deion Sanders took pictures with his three sons -- Shedeur, Colorado senior safety Shilo Sanders and Deion Jr., who produces social media content for the CU program. Deion Sanders reiterated that Hunter, Shedeur and the rest of the team would play in the team's upcoming bowl game, but Friday marked the end to their time together at Folsom Field.

"I didn't really think about it until watching the last seconds tick off, like, 'Dang, this is it, this is it,'" Deion Sanders said. "Do you know how long this journey has been with me and my kids? There's been a lot of ups and downs and ins and outs, a lot of adverse situations, a lot of highlights.

"It's unbelievable to think that it's the conclusion of the matter, just here. That's tough."