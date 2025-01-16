Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Championship history and stats

Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame and Ohio State will be facing off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game. How did each team get here? Notre Dame -- coming off playoff wins against Indiana, Georgia and Penn State -- is riding a 13-game winning streak. But the Irish are a heavy underdog in the title game matchup. Ohio State -- which went through Tennessee, Oregon and Texas in the playoffs -- brings its top-ranked defense in a quest to capture its ninth national championship. This will be the first time Notre Dame reaches the title game in the CFP era after falling in the semifinal in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. The Buckeyes will be playing in their second CFP title game since winning the inaugural game to cap the 2014 season.

Here's a tale of the tape between the two squads ahead of Monday's CFP National Championship game.

Established: 1890

Conference: Big Ten

Stadium: Ohio Stadium (102,780 capacity)

Head coach: Ryan Day (2019-present)

2024 season record: 13-2

2024 season leaders:

Will Howard, 3,779 passing yards

TreVeyon Henderson, 967 rushing yards

Jeremiah Smith, 1,227 receiving yards

2024 AP Top 25 final ranking: No. 6

Total championships: Eight (2014, 2002, 1970, 1968, 1961, 1957, 1954, 1942)

All-time record: 977-335-53 (.744)

Bowl record: 26-23 (.531)

Heisman winners:

Troy Smith, 2006

Eddie George, 1995

Archie Griffin, 1975 and 1974

Howard Cassady, 1955

Vic Janowicz, 1950

Les Horvath, 1944

Head-to-head vs. Notre Dame: 6-2, 25.6 points scored per game

Established: 1887

Conference: Independent

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium (80,795 capacity)

Head coach: Marcus Freeman (2021-present)

2024 season record: 14-1

2024 season leaders:

Riley Leonard, 2,606 passing yards

Jeremiyah Love, 1,122 rushing yards

Jaden Greathouse, 464 receiving yards

2024 AP Top 25 final ranking: No. 3

Total championships: 13 (1988, 1977, 1973, 1966, 1964, 1949, 1947, 1946, 1943, 1930, 1929, 1924, 1919)

All-time record: 962-338-42 (.740)

Bowl record: 23-18 (.561)

Heisman winners:

Tim Brown, 1987

John Huarte, 1964

Paul Hornung, 1956

John Lattner, 1953

Leon Hart, 1949

John Lujack, 1947

Angelo Bertelli, 1943

Head-to-head vs. Ohio State: 2-6, 17.4 points scored per game

