          Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Championship history and stats

          play
          How Michigan's flag planting sparked Ohio State's championship run (0:30)

          Check out how Michigan planting its flag at "The Shoe" turned Ohio State's season around. (0:30)

          • Joe DeAndrea
          Jan 16, 2025, 04:00 PM

          Notre Dame and Ohio State will be facing off in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game. How did each team get here? Notre Dame -- coming off playoff wins against Indiana, Georgia and Penn State -- is riding a 13-game winning streak. But the Irish are a heavy underdog in the title game matchup. Ohio State -- which went through Tennessee, Oregon and Texas in the playoffs -- brings its top-ranked defense in a quest to capture its ninth national championship. This will be the first time Notre Dame reaches the title game in the CFP era after falling in the semifinal in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. The Buckeyes will be playing in their second CFP title game since winning the inaugural game to cap the 2014 season.

          Here's a tale of the tape between the two squads ahead of Monday's CFP National Championship game.

          Ohio State Buckeyes

          Established: 1890

          Conference: Big Ten

          Stadium: Ohio Stadium (102,780 capacity)

          Head coach: Ryan Day (2019-present)

          2024 season record: 13-2

          2024 season leaders:

          2024 AP Top 25 final ranking: No. 6

          Total championships: Eight (2014, 2002, 1970, 1968, 1961, 1957, 1954, 1942)

          All-time record: 977-335-53 (.744)

          Bowl record: 26-23 (.531)

          Heisman winners:

          • Troy Smith, 2006

          • Eddie George, 1995

          • Archie Griffin, 1975 and 1974

          • Howard Cassady, 1955

          • Vic Janowicz, 1950

          • Les Horvath, 1944

          Head-to-head vs. Notre Dame: 6-2, 25.6 points scored per game

          Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Established: 1887

          Conference: Independent

          Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium (80,795 capacity)

          Head coach: Marcus Freeman (2021-present)

          2024 season record: 14-1

          2024 season leaders:

          2024 AP Top 25 final ranking: No. 3

          Total championships: 13 (1988, 1977, 1973, 1966, 1964, 1949, 1947, 1946, 1943, 1930, 1929, 1924, 1919)

          All-time record: 962-338-42 (.740)

          Bowl record: 23-18 (.561)

          Heisman winners:

          • Tim Brown, 1987

          • John Huarte, 1964

          • Paul Hornung, 1956

          • John Lattner, 1953

          • Leon Hart, 1949

          • John Lujack, 1947

          • Angelo Bertelli, 1943

          Head-to-head vs. Ohio State: 2-6, 17.4 points scored per game

