STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- On the field, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen complement one another out of the Nittany Lions' backfield like a scoop of cookies-n-cream from Penn State's Berkey Creamery.

Off the field, the star rushing duo and longtime roommates see few differences. They're both quiet, soft-spoken and football junkies.

"He's like my twin," Allen said. "We down near like the same person, just in different bodies."

In their final season together, the two seniors have an opportunity to make history -- in multiple ways.

According to ESPN Research, Singleton and Allen are the first Power 4 running back duo to each rush for 750-plus yards in three consecutive seasons since at least 1996. (Indiana's Antwaan Randle El and Levron Williams matched the feat from 1999-2001, but Randle El was a quarterback).

Singleton and Allen are well on their way to making it a fourth straight year.

Allen has rushed for 273 yards while averaging 8.0 yards per carry; Singleton is at 179 yards and 4.4. The two have combined for eight touchdowns.

Even more impressively, each is within striking distance of breaking Penn State's career rushing record.

"Penn State's got an unbelievable history at the running back position," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said of an illustrious alumni group that includes reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris and 1995 No. 1 draft pick Ki-Jana Carter. "Great, great players. And yet these guys have shared carries their entire careers. ... So that's a crazy stat."

Evan Royster (2007-10) holds the record with 3,932 yards. Barkley is second at 3,843. Allen (3,150) and Singleton (3,091) are each within 900 yards of passing Royster with nine regular-season games left.

Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton, left, and Kaytron Allen (13) are the first Power 4 running back duo to each rush for at least 750 yards in three consecutive seasons since at least 1996. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

"Finishing 1 and 2 at Penn State would be crazy," Singleton said. "We want to leave here with a legacy. But our [main] goal is to win a national championship."

Penn State hasn't won a national championship since 1986.

But with a backfield featuring Singleton, Allen and veteran quarterback Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions believe this is the year they can finally get over the hump.

On Saturday, with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town, No. 3 Penn State faces sixth-ranked Oregon before a prime-time "White Out" crowd (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) with a golden opportunity to jump-start its title quest.

"This is going to be a statement game for our season," Allen said.

Statements have eluded the Nittany Lions in recent history. Singleton and Allen each rushed for more than 100 yards in last year's Big Ten title game, but the Ducks prevailed 45-37.

The Nittany Lions still made the College Football Playoff.

But under Franklin, Penn State is 4-20 against AP top-10 opponents. Singleton and Allen have only two career wins against top-10 teams -- Utah in the Rose Bowl following the 2022 season and Boise State in last year's CFP quarterfinals.

After falling in the CFP semifinals on Notre Dame's game-winning field goal to end their junior seasons, Singleton and Allen both considered leaving for the NFL draft. Multiple NFL scouts told ESPN last winter that they viewed the two backs as potential second- or third-round picks.

But neither wanted to end their college careers on such a crushing loss. They also wanted one more season playing and living alongside one another.

"We both came in together," Singleton said. "Now, we want to finish this off the right way."

Allen and Singleton first met during a recruiting visit in 2021 when Penn State played Auburn. Because neither talks much, it took time for them to get to know one another well. But while vying for carries as freshmen, the two developed a friendship -- instead of a rivalry.

"It was never about trying to go against each other," Allen said. "We were both trying to take advantage of our opportunities, helping each other out and pushing one another. That's my brother. We've both just been trying to help each other reach our goals."

When Singleton found a new two-bed apartment before their sophomore season, he asked Allen to room with him.

Now, the two are virtually inseparable.

They claim that they've never had a fight or argument. They're both neat and so low-key, they never bother one another. They also share almost everything, including groceries.

"He's such a humble guy, a really good roommate and an even better person," Singleton said. "I can go talk to him about anything. ... And he makes sure he does everything right."

They've also made each other better players, keeping one another fresh late in games and late in the season. Combined, they've missed only one game - Singleton against UCLA last year.

"The season is long," Singleton said. "A lot of running backs are getting 20-30 carries a game and they take a beating. We split carries and that keeps us healthy."

Kaytron Allen, left, and Nicholas Singleton on the plane to the Rose Bowl following the 2022 season. Courtesy of Penn State

Their complementary skill sets have also given Penn State one of the nation's most effective rushing attacks. Since they arrived in 2022, the Nittany Lions rank ninth among Power 4 teams in rushing yards per game (190.6) and fourth in yards per rush after contact (3.07).

Singleton and Allen see themselves as college football's version of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who powered the Detroit Lions to a 15-2 record and top seed in the NFC last year.

Like Gibbs, Singleton brings the speed, with reliable hands to haul in passes out of the backfield. Like Montgomery, Allen brings the power, with the vision to exploit open running lanes between the tackles. Franklin said the "combination" of what they can do is what makes them "such a problem" for defenses.

"Nick has been one of the most consistent players in terms of his preparation that I've been around," Franklin said. "Kaytron is faster, stronger and more explosive than he's ever been."

In turn, Singleton and Allen have given the Nittany Lions reason to believe this could finally be their season -- and make this one final ride even more special.

"We ain't never going to get this moment back," Allen said. "So we're just trying to make the most of it."