White the SEC is ready to move on from last week's missed call by the referees in the Auburn-Oklahoma game, the Tigers most certainly are not.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen on Thursday issued a statement posted to X that the Tigers "remain extremely disappointed" and "deserved better."

The SEC on Saturday said its officiating crew failed to identify a "hideout tactic" on Oklahoma's second-quarter touchdown in the Sooners' 24-17 victory. On the play in question, before the snap, receiver Isaiah Sategna had walked toward the Sooners' sideline appearing to feign a substitution, but he remained on the field before streaking down the sideline undetected for a 24-yard touchdown reception.

After the game, the SEC said in a statement that its officiating crew "did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic" and said the Sooners should have been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that would have wiped out Sategna's touchdown.

In his statement, Cohen said he and Auburn University president Dr. Chris Roberts have had "extensive conversations" with the SEC, including commissioner Greg Sankey.

"... Our young men prepare each week to compete at the highest level," Cohen wrote. "They deserve to have the game officiated at the highest level. We fully understand the human element of the officiating process.

"Judgment calls don't always go your way. Saturday went beyond judgment calls. A specifically emphasized rule was not properly officiated which impacted the game by giving our opponent the lead."

Other than a rare rebuke of its officials, the SEC on Saturday said "appropriate accountability" would be applied but the league would have no further comment on the matter.

