Open Extended Reactions

An SEC officiating crew failed to identify a "hideout tactic" on Oklahoma's second-quarter touchdown in the 11th-ranked Sooners' Week 4 win over No. 22 Auburn, the conference announced in a statement late Saturday night.

Oklahoma led 10-3 after quarterback John Mateer connected with Isaiah Sategna for a 24-yard touchdown with 10:45 remaining in the first half on Saturday. Before the snap, Sategna had walked toward the Sooners' sideline appearing to feign a substitution, but he remained on the field before streaking down the sideline through the Tigers' secondary undetected for the scoring reception.

Oklahoma went on to beat Auburn 24-17 after Mateer's go-ahead rushing touchdown with 4:54 left in the game. Hours later, the SEC announced that its officiating crew "did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic" and said that the Sooners should have been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that would have wiped out Sategna's touchdown.

"If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot," the statement read. "Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."

The statement referred to NCAA football rule G-2, Article 2, related to "unfair tactics."

"No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents," the rule states. "No tactic associated with substitutions or the substitutions process may be used to confuse the opponent. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substitution."

Following the game, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle referred to the call as a "tempo play." Sooners coach Brent Venables similarly knocked down the suggestion that it had been a case of deception, claiming that Oklahoma confirmed with an official that Sategna was lined up and that "everything's good and legal."

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna appeared to feign a substitution before streaking down the sideline uncovered for a 24-yard touchdown reception Saturday. The SEC said officials "did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic." Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze made his feelings clear afterward. The Tigers' sideline appeared to notice Sategna's pre-snap movement, and Freeze said he attempted to call a timeout before the ball was snapped while noting that warnings against using such tactics had been clearly emphasized before the season.

"They said they didn't hear us trying to call timeout," Freeze said. "We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. So, we'll see what's said. I really don't know what will be said about that."

Shortly after, the SEC released a rare statement criticizing its own officials and promising further accountability. The move marks at least the second high-profile officiating issue over the opening month of the 2025 regular season after the Big 12 reprimanded one of its officiating crews for failing to identify a rules violation in Missouri's 42-31 win over Kansas on Sept. 9.