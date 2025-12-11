Notable bowl game mascots, from Tony the Tiger to Pop-Tarts

Open Extended Reactions

A college bowl game's name is only as good as its mascot. Over the years, these fun (and sometimes edible) mascots have elevated end-of-season games into social media and pop culture spectacles.

Reflect on notable mascots throughout college football bowl game history below:

Bowl Dog, 68 Ventures Bowl

No matter who wins the 68 Ventures Bowl, Bowl Dog always wins Best in Show. 68-Ventures-Bowl

Bowl fact: Marshall quarterback Byron Leftwich won MVP in the bowl (then known as the GMAC Bowl) in back-to-back years (2001, 2002).

Snoop Dogg, Arizona Bowl

Entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg is in on the bowl game action. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Bowl fact: Nevada and Wyoming are tied for the most wins in its history with two each.

Freedom the Eagle, Armed Forces Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles' WR Johnny Wilson set an NFL combine record with an 84.5 inch wingspan. A bald eagle's wingspan? 92 inches. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl fact: Nine of the past 12 games have featured a team from a military academy.

Ched-Z and Prince Cheddward, Citrus Bowl

It would take over 3,500 Cheez-Its to travel the length of a football field. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bowl fact: It's the seventh-oldest college bowl game in the country.

Cure Bear, Cure Bowl

The Cure Bowl has raised $6.35 million for cancer research. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Bowl fact: Four nationally ranked teams have played in the bowl in its history: No. 9 Coastal Carolina (2020), No. 22 UTSA (2022), No. 23 Liberty (2020), No. 23 Troy (2022).

Tubby, Duke's Mayo Bowl

After the game, 4.5 gallons of Tubby is dumped on the winning coach in the Duke's Mayo Bowl bath. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl fact: The first ever Duke's Mayo Bowl game was played in front of 73,535 fans in 2002.

Spirit, Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State might be among teams with the most Fiesta Bowl appearances, but Ohio is among the bottom states with the most annual sunshine. W Scott Mitchell Photography LLC

Bowl fact: The first Fiesta Bowl in 1971 combined for 83 points, the highest total ever for a major bowl game.

Zaxby's Chicken, Heart of Dallas Bowl

Turkey might be synonymous with football, but chicken got its time in the limelight from 2014 to 2017. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bowl fact: It has been known as the First Responder Bowl since 2018.

Gronk, LA Bowl

Who needs a trophy when you can have a championship belt? Ryan Sun/AP

Bowl fact: 2026 will be the final edition of the LA Bowl.

Elvis and showgirls, Las Vegas Bowl

Going to a football game? Getting married? In Vegas, Elvis can be there. Al Powers, ESPN Images

Bowl fact: Toledo and Nevada played in the first-ever overtime game on the Division I FBS level in 1995.

Obie the Orange, Orange Bowl

Obie's favorite seasons, ranked: 1. Bowl season 2. Orange season. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory; . Pat Carter/AP

Bowl fact: In 1938, a sellout crowd attended the brand-new Orange Bowl Stadium, which cost $360,000 to construct.

Bloomin' Onion, Outback Bowl

Until the bowl's name change in 2022, fans would be given the honor of donning the delectable blooming onion suit during the game. Outback Steakhouse

Bowl fact: Purdue quarterback Drew Brees set or tied six individual bowl records in 2000 but lost the game to Georgia.

Chick-fil-A Cows and Huddles, Peach Bowl

Nothing to do with peaches. CFP/Getty Images; Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bowl fact: The 1974 edition featuring Texas Tech and Vanderbilt saw the bowl's only game that ended in a tie (6-6).

Pop-Tart, Pop-Tarts Bowl

You can eat this one. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bowl fact: Baylor set a bowl-record 756 yards of total offense in 2015 against North Carolina.

Spuddy Buddy, Potato Bowl

Spuddy Buddy was initially used in ads to tell people about the differences between Idaho potatoes and potatoes grown in other states. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl fact: Georgia Tech held Tulsa to minus-56 rushing yards in 2004.

Tony the Tiger and Amigo Man, Sun Bowl

Name a more iconic duo. Left to right: Sam Wasson/Getty Images; Gaby Velasquez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Bowl fact: The Sun Bowl is tied for the second-oldest bowl game with the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

