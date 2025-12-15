Open Extended Reactions

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Joe Sloan was hired Monday as Kentucky's offensive coordinator, coach Will Stein announced.

Sloan was previously the offensive coordinator at LSU. He was dismissed by the Tigers after coach Brian Kelly was fired.

Stein took over the Wildcats' program two weeks ago, getting a five-year, $28.5 million deal to succeed Mark Stoops, who was fired after 13 seasons.

"I'm so excited to welcome Joe, his wife Taylor and daughters, Whitley and Lottie, to the Big Blue Nation," Stein said in a statement. "He provides expertise in the Southeastern Conference and he aligns perfectly with our staff and culture. He has developed some of the best players in the country, including a Heisman Trophy winner, and is going to be a great fit for Kentucky football. He'll also be a tremendous asset in recruiting throughout the South."

The 39-year-old Sloan began his four-year run at LSU as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to coordinator. He worked closely with Jayden Daniels during his Heisman Trophy-winning 2023 season, when he led the country in total offense with an SEC-record 412.2 yards per game and completed 236 of 327 passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.