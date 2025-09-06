Just as Week 1 of the college football season brought marquee top-10 clashes, Week 2 presents fans with an assortment of intriguing rivalry games and road trips.

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning stands to get an easier test in Week 2 as the Longhorns face the San Jose State Spartans. There's also the CyHawk Rivalry between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones. A rekindled Border "Showdown" between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers. The I-35 rivalry between the UTSA Roadrunners and Texas State Bobcats.

How about the West Virginia Mountaineers heading 150 miles west to take on the Ohio Bobcats in Athens, Ohio? Or the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the Arkansas State RedWolves for the first time in Little Rock?

And if blue blood matchups are still more your speed, then don't worry -- the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners are hosting the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines later in the night.

We'll be keeping track of all the top moments from across the college football landscape in Week 2: