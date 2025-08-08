Open Extended Reactions

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is back! The 39th season of "College GameDay" is kicking off its 32nd year of road shows. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst 'Stanford Steve' Coughlin. The premier college football pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPNU. The pit opens at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

See below for more details on where "College GameDay" will be each week of the 2025 college football season. We'll provide information on guest pickers, concerts and where to park if you're headed to the stadium for the show.

Week 1

"College GameDay" is headed to Columbus, Ohio for Ohio State vs. Texas on Aug. 30. In addition to game coverage, the broadcast will offer a special send-off to longtime contributor Lee Corso following his retirement announcement. There will also be a one-hour tribute special to Corso on Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The program will cover the full scope of Corso's adventures in college football as a player, coach and broadcaster. Fans can stream the special on demand on ESPN+ after its initial debut.