Bear Bachmeier, one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2025, has committed to play at Stanford, he told ESPN in a phone interview.

Bachmeier is the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the ESPN Junior 300 and is ranked No. 262 overall. He'll be joining his brother, Tiger Bachmeier, a rising sophomore at Stanford who led true freshman Pac-12 wide receivers in both catches (36) and yards (409) last season, scoring three touchdowns.

Bear Bachmeier chose Stanford over Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State. His offer sheet included Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan.

"Stanford is one of the top degrees in country," Bachmeier told ESPN. "What Coach [Troy] Taylor's background is, I have full belief and confidence that Stanford football is on the rise and will start winning ACC championships and compete for national championships."

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bachmeier is entering his senior year at Murrieta Valley (California) High School having already thrown for 5,550 yards and 47 touchdowns.

He will become the third member of his family to play FBS football. His oldest brother, Hank, is a quarterback at Wake Forest who also has played at both Boise State and Louisiana Tech. His sister, Ella, is a heptathlete for the University of Redlands.

Bear Bachmeier told ESPN he plans to wear No. 47 as a quarterback in college. He said the idea was greenlighted by the Stanford staff, and he posed in the number on his recruiting visit. He said he's worn that number since he started playing football at age 5 and likes to channel a fullback mentality when he takes off running.

"I wouldn't want to get in front of me," Bachmeier said. "I think I play like Josh Allen. I'm a passer first but can tuck the ball and go get extra yards."

Through watching his brother thrive last season, Bachmeier said he saw both the connection the Stanford coaching staff has with the players and the off-field opportunities available through the university. He also saw firsthand the offensive innovation of Taylor and his staff, as he said development was a critical part of his college decision.

Bachmeier also admitted that playing with his brother was a big allure.

"It was a big influence," Bear said of playing alongside his brother. "Him being there and getting first-hand experience through him to what really goes on. Also, it's going to be cool as hell when I'm throwing touchdowns to him."

Hank Bachmeier beamed with pride about his brothers uniting at Stanford. He said that Tiger is studying computer science, and with a chuckle, said that Bear, the extrovert of the family, wants to be President of the United States.

He recalled childhood games of hallway football and Bear Bachmeier being able to dribble a basketball between his legs at age 3. He joked about Bear walking around as a kid with a whiffle ball bat and asking strangers to pitch to him. (One more Bachmeier sibling, Buck, is in the pipeline, although he's still just 14 years old.)

"Our bond is cool," Hank Bachmeier told ESPN. "To be able to see these guys grow up. I don't push these guys. They are incredibly disciplined, and to watch their journey, it makes me tear up. I'm so proud of them."

Bear Bachmeier said he's appreciative of all his siblings pushing him and hopes to carry on the family tradition.

"I think just blindly copying their work ethic and their intelligence and how they carry themselves," Bachmeier said. "The youngest, in my opinion, is always going to be the best. It's going to be great to keep the lineage going. I'm going for it all. I want to be the best Bachmeier."