How to watch the 2025 AUSL championship on ESPN

The inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, a professional four-team league for women's softball players, culminates this weekend with a winner-takes-all, best-of-three championship series. The Bandits and the Talons will face off in the series, which will take place at Rhoads Stadium on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Games 1 and 2 will air on ESPN. A decisive Game 3 -- if necessary -- will air on ESPN2.

Here are key facts about the AUSL championship series:

When is the AUSL championship?

*All times Eastern

Saturday, July 26

Game 1: Bandits vs. Talons: 3 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, July 27

Game 2: Talons vs. Bandits: 2 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, July 28 (if necessary)

Game 3: Bandits vs. Talons: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

More about the AUSL

The AUSL is owned by Athletes Unlimited, which also runs women's basketball and volleyball leagues and has hosted softball events. The first AUSL season kicked off June 7 and featured four teams that each played 24 regular-season games across 10 U.S. cities. A touring property in 2025, AUSL plans to establish teams based in cities in 2026. Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng serves as the league's commissioner.