Open Extended Reactions

Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler continued his dream run at the World Darts Championship with a 4-1 victory over five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld in the last 16 on Saturday.

Littler, born 21 days after 56-year-old Van Barneveld won his last world title in 2007, hit nine 180s to overpower the veteran Dutchman.

The Englishman became the youngest player to reach the World Championship quarterfinals.

"Unbelievable! My average has shown it, my double percentage has shown it -- I don't know what to say!", Littler told Sky Sports.

"He [Van Barneveld] said 'you can go all the way, I hope you can go all the way'. I said 'thank you' -- he's a true gentleman and I respect Raymond."

Littler will play Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan in the last eight.