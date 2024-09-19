Pick 6: Clay's favorite props for Week 3

Open Extended Reactions

A new week of NFL football is upon us, and the betting market is loaded with player props. My weekly betting guide features the top prop plays from this weekend's slate of games based on my projections, along with my analysis of a few notable lines I'm interested in betting.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Tracing back to last season, Carr has thrown at least two TDs in seven consecutive games. That includes three against the Panthers in Week 1 and two against the Cowboys last week. This streak will eventually end, but this might not be the week, with the Eagles on tap. Philadelphia surrendered two pass TDs to Jordan Love in Week 1 and Kirk Cousins on "Monday Night Football." This is a good value at even money.