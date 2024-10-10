Open Extended Reactions

In a season where unpredictability has become the norm, Week 7 of the 2024 college football season presents a tantalizing tetrad of underdog opportunities. As the leaves turn and conference races heat up, four matchups stand out as potential upset specials.

These games feature underdogs with the bite to match their bark, each poised to defy the odds and further muddle the college football landscape. From Sun Belt showdowns to a Big Ten clash, these tilts offer a compelling narrative of resilience, tactical acumen and the ever-present potential for David to topple Goliath. As we dive into the analysis, it becomes clear that in college football, the label of "underdog" is often just that -- a label, waiting to be torn off by teams hungry to prove their mettle on the national stage.

Overall: 16-13-2

Best bets: 4-2

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.