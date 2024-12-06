Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 14. We have exactly one spread within a field goal this week, as the Arizona Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that could go along way in determining the fate of the NFC West. I don't have a lean on the side there, though I do like the total.

With six teams on a bye and a few matchups that looked stellar in the preseason but ended up being total duds (looking at you, Bengals and Cowboys), it's a bit of a quieter week. But that just means we can make money betting on Aidan O'Connell. What a treat.

Below are my 10 favorite plays for the upcoming weekend of NFL football.

Game picks