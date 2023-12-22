Want to know the latest trends, matchups and injury news in football? We've got you. Want to know where the public has money this week? We've got you. Want to know which teams to play, whom to roster in DFS or whom to pick in your Eliminator pool? We've got you there, too. Here's everything you need to know as you prepare for your fantasy football matchups and potential bets on the games this weekend.

Both College Football Playoff semifinals saw a flicker of line movement this week. The line on the Rose Bowl between underdog Alabama and Michigan ticked up in favor of the Wolverines overnight Tuesday. The point spread grew from Michigan -1 to as high as -2.5 at some sportsbooks - despite the early betting on the game being lopsided on the Crimson Tide. As of Thursday at DraftKings, 82% of the money that had been bet on the Rose Bowl was on Alabama. The line on the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas moved slightly toward the underdog Huskies this week, but only briefly. A handful of sportsbooks moved from Longhorns -4 to -3.5 on Wednesday. Influential sportsbook Circa was holding at -3.5 as of Thursday morning, but the consensus line was back at Texas -4. DraftKings on Thursday was reporting 62% of the money that had been wagered on the spread was on Washington.

Northern Illinois Huskies (+3) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves : Most of the time when FPI has a major difference of opinion with the betting line during bowl season, it's because there's a QB change the model doesn't know about. That isn't the case here. Though the disagreement isn't massive here - FPI thinks the Huskies should be favored by one - it still exists. On a down-to-down opponent-adjusted efficiency level Northern Illinois ranks 95th in total efficiency, just ahead of Arkansas State at 99th.

By Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp

Chase Brown OVER 27.5 rushing yards: The Bengals may only have a 43% chance of making the playoffs, but the Cincy Jungle has been resilient of late, winning three straight. Coincidentally, that streak has coincided with Chase Brown's increased role. The rookie has managed between seven and nine carries (in addition to a total of five red zone touches) from Weeks 13-15. With fresh legs and 4.3 speed, Brown could stun a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that gave up over 150 rushing yards to Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson last weekend. Another seven carries at 4.0 YPC would take the Illinois product over the above line. That seems more than reasonable. -- Loza

Easton Stick OVER 0.5 interceptions: Stick hasn't necessarily played poorly, but I don't think Week 15 is indicative of what we should expect on a weekly basis. He's fighting an uphill battle being a backup QB on a team that just fired its head coach, won't have its top two pass-catchers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) and is getting 12.5 points AT HOME! YIKES! There is not a lot of confidence in this Chargers offense. The Bills have been up and down this year, but their playoff hopes are on the line and this team should smell blood in the water against a Chargers team that has allowed the third-most points in the NFL over the last six weeks. And this Bills defense has stiffened up quite a bit with five interceptions over the last four games while only allowing 164 passing yards per game, the second-fewest over that span. So the Chargers are expected to be down and this pass defense has been on point during their playoff push. Expect Stick to be forced into throwing a bunch in this one, and that's a recipe for bad decisions when you're playing catch-up. I'm expecting at least one of these passes to find a Bills defensive player, so I'm taking the OVER on 0.5 interceptions. -- Dopp

Terry McLaurin UNDER 51.5 receiving yards: I hate betting unders, especially on a talented player coming off of a blow-up game. However, only 48 of McLaurin's 141 yards occurred with Sam Howell under center. The other 93 yards (along with McLaurin's third TD of the season and his first since Week 8) came in the final eight minutes of garbage time when Jacoby Brissett came off the bench and added a much-needed spark to the offense. In fact, McLaurin hadn't managed more than 50 receiving yards since Week 9. With Sam Howell expected to start on the road facing the New York Jets, McLaurin figures to be in for a fight. -- Loza

Trey McBride OVER 5.5 receptions: McBride is going to be the lead singer of a new band Field Yates and I are going to start this offseason called Chasing Volume. Not really, but please check out Fantasy Focus if you're into fantasy comedy podcasts! Back on track, we're certainly following the volume here. Since Kyler Murray returned as the starting QB for the Cardinals, McBride leads all tight ends with 38 receptions for 425 receiving yards. He's also seeing a 27.9% target share over that span, again topping the position. He has literally been the best tight end in the league since Kyler's return. This week he'll face the Bears, who have allowed the 10th-most receptions to the position over the last six weeks (same timespan we're looking at for McBride's time with Kyler). The Bears don't give up a lot of yards to tight ends, but they do give up 5.6 receptions per game, so if that's their average output against the position, I'm going to bet on the best tight end over the last six weeks to continue to feast exactly like he has been. I'm taking the OVER on 5.5 receptions. -- Dopp

Jakobi Meyers OVER 37.5 receiving yards: First, a shout out to Mike Clay's Shadow Report for being awesome. Check it out if you haven't! One of the things he's been highlighting this year is the La'Jarius Sneed shadow. Every week Sneed basically shadows the other team's "best" receiver, and because of that, secondary pass catchers in the offense have been able to have some really nice games. In Week 15, Hunter Henry had seven catches for 66 yards. In Week 14, Dalton Kincaid only had five for 21, but it was on nine targets! That was a tough break, but in Week 13, Sneed shadowed Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson went off for seven catches and 77 yards. In Week 12 against this very Raiders team, Meyers had six catches for 79 yards and a TD. This Chiefs defense has done a good job of limiting the No. 1 passing game option this year, but it's almost always creating opportunities for others in the passing game. Meyers did it in Week 12 and others have continued the trend, so we're going right back to it. I'm taking Meyers OVER 37.5 receiving yards. -- Dopp