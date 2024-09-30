Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season ends with another "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the second in as many weeks. The Tennessee Titans, looking for their first win of the year, head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), who will be starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback. The line has moved since the announcement of Huntley under center as Miami enters the matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with a total of 37.5.

Meanwhile in the second game of the night, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions welcome Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). Despite entering the game undefeated, the Seahawks are 4-point underdogs to the Lions, with a total of 46.5.

Betting analysts Ben Solak and Anita Marks give their favorite bets for each matchup, and you'll also find betting trends provided by ESPN Research.