Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season ends with another "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the second in as many weeks. The Tennessee Titans, looking for their first win of the year, head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), who will be starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback. The line has moved since the announcement of Huntley under center as Miami enters the matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with a total of 37.5.
Meanwhile in the second game of the night, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions welcome Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). Despite entering the game undefeated, the Seahawks are 4-point underdogs to the Lions, with a total of 46.5.
Betting analysts Ben Solak and Anita Marks give their favorite bets for each matchup, and you'll also find betting trends provided by ESPN Research.
Game lines
Titans at Dolphins
Spread: Dolphins (-2.5)
Money line: Dolphins (-150), Titans (+130)
Over/Under: 37.5
First-half spread: Titans +0.5 (-110), Dolphins -0.5 (-110)
The props
Passing
Will Levis total passing yards: O/U: 199.5 yards (+105/-135)
Tyler Huntley total passing yards: O/U: 174.5 yards (+115, -145)
Huntley total passing TDs: O/U: 0.5 TDs (-189/+140)
Rushing
De'Von Achane total rushing yards: O/U 69.5 (-105/-125)
Tony Pollard total rushing yards: O/U 49.5 (-135/+105)
Huntley total rushing yards: O/U 34.5 (+120/-155)
Tyjae Spears total rushing yards: O/U 24.5 (+105/-135)
Levis total rushing yards: O/U 14.5 (-120/-110)
Receiving
Tyreek Hill total receiving yards: O/U 49.5 (-115/-110)
DeAndre Hopkins total receiving yards: O/U 44.5 (-120/-110)
Calvin Ridley total receiving yards: O/U 44.5 (-130/Even)
Jaylen Waddle total receiving yards: O/U 39.5 (Even/-130)
Tyler Boyd total receiving yards: O/U 24.5 (-115/-115)
Achane total receiving yards: O/U 24.5 (Even/-130)
Chig Okonkwo total receiving yards: O/U 29.5 (+110/-140)
Spears total receiving yards: O/U 14.5 (-119/-120)
Pollard total receiving yards: O/U 14.5 (-110/-120)
Seahawks at Lions
Spread: Lions (-4)
Money line: Lions (-210), Seahawks (+175)
Over/Under: 46.5
First-half spread: Lions -2.5 (+102), Seahawks +2.5 (-125)
Seahawks total points: O/U 20.5 points (-115/-115)
Lions total points: O/U 25.5 points (-115/-115)
Passing
Jared Goff total passing yards: O/U 249.5 yards (-105/-125)
Goff total passing TDs: O/U 1.5 TDs (-105/-125)
Geno Smith total passing yards: O/U: 249.5 yards (-105/-125)
Smith total passing TDs: O/U 1.5 TDs (+120/-155)
Rushing
David Montgomery total rushing yards: O/U 59.5 (-140/+110)
Jahmyr Gibbs total rushing yards: O/U 49.5 (-110/-120)
Kenneth Walker III total rushing yards: O/U 49.5 (-145/+115)
Receiving
Amon-Ra St. Brown total receiving yards: O/U 79.5 (Even/-130)
DK Metcalf total receiving yards: O/U 69.5 (-104/-125)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba total receiving yards: O/U 49.5 (-110/-120)
Tyler Lockett total receiving yards: O/U 44.5 (-115/-115)
Sam LaPorta total receiving yards: O/U 39.5 (-110/-129)
Jameson Williams total receiving yards: O/U 44.5 (Even/-130)
Noah Fant total receiving yards: O/U 24.5 (-125/-105)
Gibbs total receiving yards: O/U 24.5 (+110, -140)
Walker total receiving yards: O/U 14.5 (+105/-135)
Picks for the games
De'Von Achane UNDER 59.5 rush yards
The Dolphins' offense is in flux and will start Tyler Huntley at quarterback this week. I expect Huntley to steal carries from Achane, along with Raheem Mostert (who is expected to be back on the field Monday night). The Titans should be able to start strong and the Dolphins might be playing from behind, meaning passing yards at a premium. -- Marks
David Montgomery anytime TD (-170)
The Seahawks have struggled to defend the run this season. Montgomery has usually closed out drives for the Lions, so once Detroit gets into the red zone, expect that Montgomery will get the call. -- Marks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-110)
The numbers say that DK Metcalf is the guy that Geno Smith likes to go to against man coverage, which the Lions run at a top-five rate -- but that sample is pretty small this season. Metcalf will spend most of his time outside against Carlton Davis III and Terrion Arnold, who represent a far-improved outside corner duo in Detroit.
That said, defending the slot has still been an issue for the Lions, and that's where Smith-Njigba makes his hay. Expect plenty of drop backs for Smith, meaning Smith-Njigba should clear this number even if he ends up with fewer targets than Metcalf. -- Solak
Betting trends
Courtesy ESPN Research
Titans vs. Dolphins
Both teams are 0-3 ATS this season. Unders are 3-0 in Dolphins games.
The Dolphins are 2-7 ATS in prime-time games under Mike McDaniel (lost four straight outright and ATS).
The Dolphins are 20-9-1 ATS as home favorites since 2017 and 16-8 ATS since 2020. Mike McDaniel is 10-6 ATS as a home favorite.
If the line flips back with the Titans favored, the Dolphins are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs, while the Titans are 1-5 outright and ATS in their last six games as favorites.
Levis is 3-9 ATS in his career, 2-7 ATS as an underdog, and 1-5 ATS on the road. Levis is 0-5 outright and ATS in his last five starts.
Prime-time unders are 6-5 this season and 76-47-1 since 2022. Unders in "Monday Night Football" games are 25-14-1 in that span. Road teams in prime-time games are 70-54 ATS in that span.
Seahawks vs. Lions
The Lions have covered seven straight prime-time games (7-1 ATS under Dan Campbell).
The Lions are 37-17 ATS under Campbell, the best record of any team since 2021.
The Lions are 12-5 ATS as favorites since the start of last season and 15-7 ATS as favorites under Campbell.
The Lions are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games (8-2 ATS in last 10 games including playoffs).
The Seahawks have covered three straight games as underdogs. This is their first game as an underdog this season.
The Lions are 10-3 ATS on extra rest under Campbell.
Lions unders are 3-0 this season.
The Seahawks have covered four straight meetings (since 2018).
Prime-time unders are 6-5 this season and 76-47-1 since 2022. Unders in "Monday Night Football" games are 25-14-1 in that span. Road teams in prime-time games are 70-54 ATS in that span.