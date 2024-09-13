Boston College vs. Missouri betting: Tigers offense ready to roar

Alyssa Lang and Randall Cobb preview the Tigers vs. Eagles on Out of Pocket and bring attention to some under-the-radar issues Missouri has had in the first two weeks of the season. (1:52)

The only matchup this week in which both teams are ranked is this ACC vs. SEC clash in Columbia. The No. 6 Missouri Tigers will play host to the No. 23 Boston College Eagles.

Boston College opened their season with a memorable win over Florida State, and can make a statement with a win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Tigers have not even surrendered a point to opponents this season, while putting up 89 points of their own. The Tigers are one of six SEC teams ranked in the top seven in this week's AP Poll.

Catch all of the action at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Spread: Missouri (-15.5)

Moneyline: Missouri (-700), Boston College (+500)

Over/Under: 53.5

First-half spread: Missouri -8.5, Boston College +8.5

First-half moneyline: Missouri (-550), Boston College (+360)

Wide receiver Luther Burden III will play a featured role in the Missouri offense. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Pamela Maldonado's pick of the game: Missouri -15.5

I'm all about transparency and sharing my thought process when it comes to handicapping a game. I initially wanted to predict the over on 54.5 points but couldn't formulate a strong enough reason for Boston College to do their part. As a result, I pivoted to Missouri -15.5.

Missouri has opened with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1935, outscoring opponents 89-0 through two games. The Tigers' quarterback Brady Cook was 10th in yards per pass attempt last season. Although he sits 82nd now through two weeks, based on the level of early competition, Missouri haven't needed to implement such an offense to execute a game-winning plan. We could see that passing strength this week.

Missouri returned all four of its top receivers from last year, including Luther Burden III. Burden is on the injury report with an illness but expected to play. However, beyond Burden, Cook has a stacked receiver room including Theo Wease Jr. and Mookie Cooper. The Boston College defense allowed 10.9 yards per pass to Virginia Tech and another 18.5 yards per pass to Louisville last season, contributing to the Eagles finishing 84th in yards per pass allowed.

Missouri has more than just a passing game; they also have a diverse rushing attack, 13th in rushing yards per game with Nate Noel leading the charge. With Noel and Marcus Carroll in the backfield alongside Cook, Missouri has a multi-faceted ground game that can keep defenses guessing, having to account for the quarterback on every play, opening up lanes for the running backs or creating opportunities in the read-option game.

Meanwhile, Boston College in 2023 was 119th in opponent yards per rush attempt. The variety in the run game makes Missouri more unpredictable and effective in the red zone, where space is limited, which has helped Mizzou to currently rank 7th in rushing scores. I still like the over 53.5, but because if the offense for Missouri is as good as I think they are, they can score 40-plus points on their own. Bill O'Brien's team has yet to be tested and could be in for a rude awakening after playing 0-2 Florida State and FCS Duquesne. Good luck, Eagles.

Betting trends

Boston College is 4-1 ATS in their past five games as a road underdog.

Missouri is 5-1 ATS in their past six games against ranked opponents dating back to last season.

Boston College is 3-7 ATS in their past 10 games against non-conference opponents.

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in their past five games as a favorite.

Courtesy ESPN Stats & Info.

