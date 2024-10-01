2024 MLB wild-card round betting guide: Props, picks, futures

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 MLB playoffs are here, kicking off with the wild-card round -- four best-of-three showdowns -- all taking place at the site of the higher-ranked seeds.

The two division winners in each league with the best records (Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians) all get a chance to rest their regulars and set up their rotations for the next round, where they'll square off with the winners of the series outlined below beginning this Saturday.

For more on the MLB playoffs, check out team odds to win the World Series and which players are favored to win postseason MVP honors.

All odds accurate as of publish time. For more, go to ESPN BET.

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field, Milwaukee; Game 1, Tuesday, 5:32 p.m. ET

Game 1 line: Mets +1.5 (-180), Brewers -1.5 (+150)

Game 1 money line: Mets +120, Brewers -145

Game 1 O/U: 7.5 runs, Over (Even)/Under (-120)

Series line: Mets (+115), Brewers (-135)

Series result: Mets sweep (+320), Mets in 3 (+290), Brewers in 3 (+250), Brewers sweep (+190)

Zola's Pick: Having RHP Luis Severino available for Game 1 is key for the Mets, rendering the series close to a tossup, which is reflected in the closest odds of the four series. However, three games at American Family Field tilts me to taking the Brewers in three.

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Petco Park, San Diego; Game 1, Tuesday, 8:38 p.m. ET

Game 1 line: Braves +1.5 (-165), Padres -1.5 (+140)

Game 1 money line: Braves +140, Padres -165

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-135)/Under (+115)

Series line: Braves (+150), Padres (-190)

Series result: Braves sweep (+400), Braves in 3 (+325), Padres in 3 (+210), Padres sweep (+160)

Zola's Pick: The Padres would have been heavy favorites even if the Braves LHP Chris Sale were healthy. Atlanta deserves credit for making it this far amid all of its injuries, but San Diego will prevail and probably via a sweep.

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park, Houston; Game 1, Tuesday, 2:32 p.m. ET

Game 1 line: Tigers +1.5 (-190), Astros -1.5 (+160)

Game 1 money line: Tigers +130, Astros -155

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-105)/Under (-115)

Series line: Tigers (+160), Astros (-190)

Series result: Tigers sweep (+400), Tigers in 3 (+375), Astros in 3 (+170), Astros sweep (+180)

Zola's pick: Astros in three, although a sweep wouldn't be surprising. Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal is too good to bet against, but after that the Astros' pitching depth gives them the big edge over the Tigers.

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore; Game 1, Tuesday, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 1 line: Royals +1.5 (-165), Orioles -1.5 (+140)

Game 1 money line: Royals (+130), Orioles (-155)

Game 1 O/U: 6.5 runs, Over (-130)/Under (+110)

Series line: Royals (+150), Orioles (-180)

Series result: Royals sweep (+400), Royals in 3 (+325), Orioles in 3 (+190), Orioles sweep (+170)

Zola's pick: Upset special! I like the Royals in three, but again, a sweep is possible. Royals LHP Cole Ragans matches up well with Orioles RHP Corbin Burnes. After that, the matchups are even, if not in the Royals' favor. Baltimore has home-field advantage, but the Royals are built for the way Camden Yards now plays.