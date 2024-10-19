Betting tips for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the 2024 season get another early Sunday start as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) face the New England Patriots (1-5) in their second straight game in London from Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Jaguars suffered a 35-16 loss in their first London game last week at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the Patriots lost their fifth straight game, a 41-21 defeat to the Houston Texans, in Drake Maye's first career start under center for New England. While both teams have struggled to start the season, one has a chance to come away with a victory before heading back to the states. The line for the game opened a Jaguars -4.5 but has since gone up to Jaguars -6 ahead of Sunday morning. The total has stayed the same at 41.5 points.

Betting analyst Tyler Fulghum breaks down his favorite bet for the Sunday morning matchup.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Jaguars -6

Money line: Jaguars (-250), Patriots (+210)

Over/Under: 41.5

First-half spread: Jaguars -3.5 (-115), Patriots +3.5 (-105)

First-half moneyline: Jaguars (-220), Patriots (+170)

Patriots total points: 17.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Jaguars total points: 23.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

The props

Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged as one of the top receivers on the Jacksonville Jaguars entering Week 7 on NFL season. AP Photo/Ian Walton

Passing

Trevor Lawrence total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Lawrence total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Drake Maye total passing yards: 199.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

Rushing

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Maye total rushing yards: 24.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

Lawrence total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Receiving

Brian Thomas Jr. total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Evan Engram total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

DeMario Douglas total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Christian Kirk total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Gabe Davis total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hunter Henry total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Ja'Lynn Polk total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Tyler Fulghum's pick

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patriots +6 (-115)

Drake Maye did enough last week against the Texans to show me that the Patriots offense can finally be taken seriously. And when the Jaguars defense is on the other side, that's exciting. The Jags rank dead last (32nd) in the NFL in Defensive EPA and pass yards allowed per game. Caleb Williams just went across the pond and threw four TDs in the Bears' blowout win over Jacksonville. I think the Patriots are a live underdog to win this game outright, but I'll gladly take the points thinking Maye will have a lot of success against this putrid Jags defense.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Patriots are 0-4 ATS in their last four games and are 0-4 ATS after a loss this season.

The Jaguars are 0-3 ATS as favorites this season and have failed to cover four straight as favorites. They are 8-11 ATS as favorites under Doug Pederson (1-4 ATS when laying at least 4 points).

The Jaguars are 1-3 outright and ATS when favored in London.

Unders are 4-1 in London games over the last two seasons (0-1 this season).

The Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Patriots are 9-17 ATS as underdogs over the last three seasons.

