Jill Ellis talks about Germany and Brazil's group stage eliminations from the World Cup and the evolution of women's football. (0:32)

South Africa are at the highest point they've ever reached in their women's game, as current African champions and reaching their first-ever World Cup knockout game, but they didn't get there in a vacuum.

When Banyana Banyana take to the field against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Sunday [the men's team have never reached this stage], it will be a culmination of the efforts of players from generations before them too, who played the game for love and little reward.

That is not to say that South African women's football is now suddenly a utopia. On the contrary, the Hollywoodbets Super League, the country's top flight, is only semi-professional.

For players at the dominant side, Mamelodi Sundowns, it is now possible to travel Africa to compete in the CAF Women's Champions League and earn a stipend, but it is a far cry from the millions of Rands earned by players in the top men's sides.

However, what South African women's footballers have today, which was lacking before the likes of Portia Modise and Janine van Wyk paved the way for them, is the chance to secure professional contracts overseas.

Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana will shoulder the pressure of scoring South Africa's goals against the Netherlands, while the defence will have it all to do. Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The fight on the field

The players today will recognise they are at a pivotal point, where the narrative of South African women's players not getting as much out of the game as they put in can be changed.

Against the Netherlands, they will have their backs up against the wall. This is the same team which boasts players such as PSG's Lieke Martens and Lyon's Daniëlle van de Donk - even in the absence of their record goalscorer, Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (ACL injury) - and finished above the mighty USWNT to top Group E.

Banyana's defence has been shaky at times, particularly from corners. Against Sweden and Argentina, they scored first, but they lost 2-1 to the former and drew 2-2 to the latter. Even in the historic win over Italy, they almost allowed the Azzurre back into the game before Thembi Kgatlana's winner.

Nevertheless, the mere fact that they stood up to a side as strong as Sweden and almost pulled off an upset shows that Banyana are not to be taken for granted.

Players such as Kgatlana, who plays for Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL, and Linda Motlhalo are products of an increased focus on youth development during Dutchwoman Vera Pauw's years in charge of the national team, and can hold their own against anyone in the world.

Banyana are likely to have moments where they cause problems for the Netherlands, but if they are able to take the contest to the wire, which in itself would be a huge feat, the game will be won on lost on whether or not they have heeded the lessons from their group stage games.

play 0:55 South Africa captain: Imagine what we could do with investment! South Africa's Refiloe Jane and Kholosa Biyana speak on women's football development across Africa as South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco make it to the World Cup knockout stages.

The fight off the field

What they are playing for now is more than simply a tremendous upset victory and a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, but an even brighter future for South African women's football - one in which going overseas is not a necessity in order to earn a decent living.

Van Wyk, who captained South Africa in the 2019 World Cup but is missing this one due to injury according to coach Desiree Ellis, alluded to this on X after Banyana's historic 3-2 victory over Italy to qualify for the round of 16.

She said: "Professionalizing the Womens (sic) football league in South Africa is in order!!!! How many times should the National Team, Banyana Banyana, continue to make history before the womens (sic) game is taken seriously in our Country?"

Even Banyana Banyana themselves had to go on strike shortly before the World Cup began in order to receive the assurances they needed from the South African Football Association (SAFA) over minimum payments and bonuses.

Now, however, each player will receive $60,000 (R1.14 million) in prize money as a result of qualifying for the last 16.

READ: Nigeria must get past crafty Lauren James to reach World Cup quarters

If it was all about money, South Africa's job would have already been done, but make no mistake about it - they are itching to keep the momentum going and a shock win over the Netherlands would be the icing on the cake.

South African women's footballers have always been motivated primarily by genuine change more than their next payday, which is why the likes of Modise, who was often marginalised during disputes with SAFA for her outspokenness, persisted with playing a game in which they were not treated fairly.

Ode Fulutudilu, another ex-Banyana player who recently retired from the game, answered in the affirmative when asked by ESPN last month if she felt a sense of sadness leaving her playing career behind right as the game was elevating to its next level.

Fulutudilu, who retired after missing out on the World Cup squad off the back of her stint at Real Betis, said: "There has definitely been an improvement all across [the women's game]. In South Africa, when I was there, there was only the SASOL League. Now, there's the HollywoodBets Super League.

"Even though it's not fully professional, it's still a slightly higher level than the SASOL League... Yes, I guess the timing [of retirement is bittersweet].

"When I first started, the game wasn't as big. It was not in its early infant phase, but kind of moving past the toddler phase.

"Now, it's really at that place where the game is more respected and things like that and I'm hoping that I can play a small part past my retirement to continue exposing people to the game and giving female soccer players and supporters an identity."