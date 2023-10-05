Samuel Chukwueze will make a success of his career with AC Milan despite his rocky start to life at the San Siro, former Nigeria star Taribo West believes.

Chukwueze joined the Italian giants before the start of the season, from Spain's Villarreal, but he has struggled to establish himself in the team. The 24-year-old has featured in all but one of Milan's nine games this season, but he has started only twice and tallied just 245 minutes of action.

His longest contribution was 69 minutes in last month's 3-1 win against Cagliari; prior to that, it was 61 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. He has otherwise featured for less than 35 minutes, with his shortest appearance being just eight minutes against Lazio last weekend.

West spent a significant portion of his time in Italy playing for Milan's cross-city rivals, Internazionale, with whom he won the UEFA Cup. West, who made four appearances for AC Milan, insists Chukwueze made the right choice to move to Italy.

"I think he made one of his best career choices by going to Milan," West told ESPN. "We will see the best of Chukwueze at Milan.

"I believe it is the best for him because Milan is a club that will give him the atmosphere and grounds to bring out his best abilities. They have the structures to take a player to a different level... especially for a young player who really wants to make it."

Samuel Chukwueze has made a slow start with AC Milan, but Taribo West is backing the Super Eagles star to succeed with the Serie A club. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The former defender says Chukwueze must take advantage of the opportunities available with Milan to ensure he performs better than West and the other Nigerian to play for the club previously, left-back Taye Taiwo.

Taiwo made only eight appearances for the club, a number that Chukwueze has equaled, and West said the forward had to apply himself.

"He is very talented, we can all see that," West told ESPN.

"But there are certain things that he needs to add to his game, and they will help him there to polish it.

"He also needs to do his part. As a young boy who has fought from the background of nowhere to get to where he is, he should carry the same fight and the same hard work to Milan. What he needs to do is put his head down, forget about all the lights, the distraction and everything else, listen to his coaches, analyse his mistakes, and work with them to get better with every game."

Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, who played for Paris Saint-Germain and captained Nigeria, says language may be an obstacle to Chukwueze as he settles in Milan.

"He's been outstanding in the last few years now," Okocha told LiveScore. "He's been faced with a new challenge and it's all about how quickly he can adjust.

"I think he's a great addition to the Milan team, and I have no doubt that he will do well."

In contrast to his diminishing minutes in Italy, Chukwueze continues to shine for Nigeria; he played a significant part in the Super Eagles' qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, alongside Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.