Asian Games Live Day 13: India eye hockey gold, more medals in archery, wrestling

The Indian men's hockey team will look to add to the country's gold medal tally when they take on Japan in the final of the Asian Games hockey competition on Friday.

Craig Fulton's team will want to win the gold medal and also book the ticket to the Paris Olympics next year.

Also on Friday, HS Prannoy will be in action in his men's singles semifinals against China LI Shifeng. He has already confirmed a medal for India but he will want to go all the way and feature in the final.

In wrestling, Bajrang Punia will begin his Asian Games campaign on Friday. Bajrang's category has quality performers, including the reigning Asian Champion and 2022 World champion Rahman Amouzadkhalili from Iran, against whom he is likely to meet in the semifinals.

On Thursday, India won three gold medals taking their total medals to 86. They have more confirmed medals in store and they could seriously pick up 100 by the time the Games end.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur went on to finish first in the women's compound team event after winning a thriller against Chinese Taipei. This was Jyothi's second gold of the Games, having won the previous one in the mixed team event. She's also in contention for third gold as she qualified for the individual final.

The men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar secured the gold medal after beating South Korea.

In squash, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu survived some anxious moments to clinch the mixed doubles gold. Meanwhile, Saurav Ghosal won the singles silver on Thursday as Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

Dipika and Harinder eked out a 11-10 11-10 win over Malaysian duo of Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal in a tense 35 minute final to fetch India's second gold medal in squash.

Best of India at Asian Games