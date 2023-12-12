Gab and Juls discuss what could happen if Lyon end up in the Ligue 1 relegation playoffs as their home game will clash with a Taylor Swift concert. (1:13)

Manchester United and Chelsea were on the receiving end of unexpected defeats in the Premier League this weekend, with Dominic Solanke and Abdoulaye Doucouré respectively, influential in their downfalls.

Newly crowned men's African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen endured yet another gruelling encounter in Serie A as he returns to full fitness, although there were no such troubles for one of his predecessors as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended his excellent form for Marseille.

Eight years ago, it was Gabon's Aubameyang who was being crowned as the African Footballer of the Year, and while the striker has enjoyed some memorable triumphs in the intervening years, his stock has fallen in recent times.

However, there are signs that one of Osimhen's predecessors Auba -- one of only four former winners still playing the game - is enjoying something of an Indian summer as he enters the latter stages of his career.

In midweek the ex-Arsenal skipper scored one and registered two assists as Olympique Lyonnais were put to the sword, and on Sunday, he was again in sensational form, scoring twice and setting up another as Olympique de Marseille trounced FC Lorient 4-2 away.

'Sorry, I can't hear your criticism over the noise of all the cheering...' - Auba, probably. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Auba has now had a hand in 10 goals (seven strikes, three assists) in his last four matches across all competitions, helping OM embark on a three-game winning streak in Ligue 1.

The Catalan media have been quick to pick up on the ex-Barcelona striker's magnificent run of form - with some outlets regretting his departure from the Camp Nou - while those closer to home are talking up Marseille's title prospects.

For former Phoceens defender Basile Boli, the return to health of the player's father - Pierre Aubameyang - following a prolonged illness has had a direct impact on Auba's form.

"When his father returned he started to gain a little confidence," Boli told RMC. "When you sign for OM, there is exceptional and daily pressure.

"You have to talk to the players and make them understand that they're in an explosive environment, but that it can also make you one of the greats of Europe."

Is there still time for Aubameyang to write one more remarkable chapter in his glittering career?

Misery in Manchester

Understandably, Manchester United's catastrophic latest setback under Eric ten Hag was the major focus of this week's Premier League action, but Dominic Solanke and his outstanding performance against the Red Devils must not go under the radar.

Admittedly, United were atrocious on the day, but it was Solanke -- so confident and clearly enjoying life under Andoni Iraola -- who truly decided the direction of the contest and sent the Cherries on their way to a famous victory.

Never before had Bournemouth won a Premier League game at Old Trafford -- not in 10 previous trips to the Theatre of Dreams -- but it was Solanke, only five minutes in, who proved decisive in changing the narrative.

play 1:25 Laurens sounds off on Ten Hag after Bournemouth humiliation Julien Laurens points the finger squarely at Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's big loss at home to Bournemouth.

Receiving a cross from Lewis Cook, the 26-year-old read the space, measured the distance and calmly, casually back-heeled the ball, his timing perfect, beyond the hapless André Onana. There was something of a hint about Wayne Rooney in the impudence, the innovation, the way he appeared to have more time - and yet see things happen more quickly - than the statues around him.

This was Solanke's eighth goal of the season. It's been a tough road for the former Chelsea wonderkid; leaving Cobham, not quite making the grade at Liverpool, struggling in his first season Bournemouth. However, he's already beaten his Premier League previous best of six goals in the 22-23 season and is increasingly representing a true focal point for this talented emerging Bournemouth side.

Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi added further goals in the second-half, while Burkina Faso's Dango Ouattara -- named in the long list for the CAF Young Player of the Year award - added a fourth later, only for VAR to intervene and deny him due to handball.

With only one England cap to his name, Solanke remains eligible for Nigeria, but with performances like this, he appears increasingly in contention for England's European Championship plans. The Super Eagles may be forced to rue another one who got away.

Elsewhere in England

Solanke wasn't the only Nigerian player on the scoresheet during the weekend's Premier League action, with Tosin Adarabioyo -- not known for his goalscoring qualities - netting in Fulham's 5-0 thumping of West Ham United.

It was another standout result in a dramatic weekend, and while Tosin opened his account for the campaign upon his return from injury with a header beyond Lukasz Fabianski, it was arguably his work with the ball that caught the eye.

He looked comfortable in possession, using it wisely and helping Marco Silva's side take a firm grip on the contest. The ex-Manchester City man made a total of 111 passes - no one on the field attempted more - while his compatriot Alex Iwobi created two scoring chances and registered one assist as he continues in his rich vein of form.

Both Tosin and Solanke were named in the BBC's Team of the Week, and Fulham must now -- if they weren't already -- escalate their intentions to pin the defender down to a new deal.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo did his chances of a new deal the world of good with a rare goal against West Ham. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring for the visit of ManchesterCity, but the hosts were unable to keep the reigning champions at bay as they ran out 2-1 winners, while Jordan Ayew and CAF Player of the Year nominee Mohamed Salah each scored as Liverpool dispatch Crystal Palace 2-1.

In London, Destiny Udogie broke his duck for Tottenham Hotspur as they thrashed Newcastle United, although there weren't too many African performances around the Prem this weekend than Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure against Chelsea on Sunday.

It was of course Doucoure who scored the decisive goal for Everton as they defeated Leeds United to remain in the Premier League on the final day of last season, and having been unwanted and underused by Frank Lampard, the Mali international has transformed himself into a cult hero at Goodison Park.

Sunday was his 100th Premier League outfit, with the midfielder having swapped relegation battles with Watford for an even tougher assignment with Everton, who have veered from one crisis to the next in recent years.

However, Doucoure, his powerful frame, ease in possession and determination to step up when Everton need a hero, have made him exactly the talisman Everton crave as they continue their battle back from a 10-point deduction imposed by the Premier League.

Against Chelsea, he marked his century with a sixth goal of the season - not bad for a central midfielder - opening the scoring as Everton heaped further woe on Mauricio Pochettino, registering a 2-0 victory in front of their buoyant supporters.

No one has benefited from the arrival of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park more than Doucoure - he's averaging almost a goal every three games under the Everton head coach - and Chelsea were unable to prevent the danger as he finished from inside the box after Robert Sánchez had parried Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort into his path.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen was crowned the men's African Player of the Year at the 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Osimhen may have been named African Footballer of the Year on Monday - the first Nigerian to clinch the award this century - but his return to fitness is yet to translate to points or goals in the Italian top flight.

This weekend, he featured for 90 frustrating minutes as Napoli were defeated 1-0 at Juventus, with Osimhen now going three games without a victory following his return - as a substitute - in the 2-1 triumph at Atalanta.

A rarity for the reigning Serie A Golden Boot holder, Osimhen failed to have a single shot on target during the course of the encounter, with his most notable contribution being a yellow card following a coming together with Juve's Manuel Locatelli.

Will Monday's success at the CAF awards spur the 24-year-old on to rediscover the form that made him one of the world's finest last season?