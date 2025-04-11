After Andre Onana made two errors in Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Lyon in the Europa League, Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot try to make sense of what's gone wrong for the keeper. (2:57)

Off the back of their CAF Champions League quarter-final success, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will look to continue their dominant seasons and set up a second straight Nedbank Cup final clash.

Defending champions Pirates will kick off the semi-finals on Sunday at 3pm CAT as they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium. At 6pm CAT, Sundowns will play host to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in a clash of titans.

The final is scheduled for May 10, with the host city and stadium yet to be confirmed. A Sportswire report claimed that Cape Town's DHL Stadium is the frontrunner to host the climax of South Africa's premier cup competition for the first time since 2018.

Pirates and Sundowns beat MC Alger and Espérance respectively in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals. Both teams won their first legs 1-0 and drew the second 0-0.

While CAF Champions League ties head straight to penalties if the scores are level after two legs and away goals cannot separate the sides, the Nedbank Cup features 30 minutes of extra time in the case of a draw. The single-legged ties are then decided by spot-kicks only if no winner emerges.

How to watch: The matches will be available to watch on SuperSport.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has it all to do in the Nedbank Cup semifinal against PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants

Sunday, April 13: Orlando Stadium, Soweto, 15:00 CAT

Orlando Pirates are having their most successful season in over a decade and will be eager to win at least one of the three trophies they are still in contention for.

Despite reports that Monnapule Saleng has returned to training following a rumoured contractual dispute with Orlando Pirates, he has yet to return to action. Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Monyane, Thabiso Lebitso, Thabiso Sesane and Zakhele Lepasa have been long-term injury absentees.

Pirates are unbeaten in seven games, but Marumo Gallants are in a decent run of form themselves with seven points in their last three Betway Premiership games.

Gallants have the likes of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and former Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango on their books and José Riveiro's men cannot afford to take them for granted.

Indeed, the last time Pirates lost a game in any competition, it was 2-0 against Gallants on March 1, with Mhango opening the scoring before a Thalente Mbatha own goal.

Mamelodi Sundows and Orlando Pirates are the frontrunners for the Betway Premiership title this season. Can they also do battle in the Nedbank Cup final, by getting past Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants, respectively, in the semis? PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs

Sunday, April 13: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 18:00 CAT

Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious from a tough two-legged battle against Tunisian champions Espérance de Tunis and will now turn their attention to one of their biggest local rivals.

Chiefs have not won a trophy since 2015 and given that they are only two games away from ending that run, the Nedbank Cup will be a huge priority for them. This could pose a challenge for Sundowns, whose fixture schedule is congested due to the Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League.

Sundowns are seldom shy to rotate their squad, but emerged from a tough tie with a relatively clean bill of health. Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala and Lebo Mothiba have been edging closer to returns from injury and could provide a huge boost to Miguel Cardoso's men.

Having lost last season's final 2-1 to Orlando Pirates, Sundowns will be eager to settle the score. Being the frontrunners in the Betway Premiership race, they will fancy their chances of an historic Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League treble.

However, even with their backs against the wall following four matches without a win, Chiefs can never completely be written off.