COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Rachel Roupe hit two home runs for Liberty, Savannah Jessee hit a two-run shot and the Flames beat No. 1 Texas A&M 6-5 on Sunday night to win the Bryan-College Station Regional and eliminate the top-seeded Aggies.

Texas A&M became the the first No. 1 national seed to be eliminated in regionals since seeding began in 2005, according to ESPN Research.

Liberty (50-13) will play at No. 16 seed Oregon in the super regionals next weekend.

KK Madrey drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, Paige Doeer and Rachel Crane struck out swinging before Jessee homered to make it 3-3. JaMaya Byrum walked on four consecutive pitches, Savannah Woodard followed with a single and Roupe hit a shot off the scoreboard in left field to give the Flames a 6-3 lead.

Kaylan Yoder replaced starter Elena Escobar (25-3) with one out and runners on first and second. Kennedy Powell flied out and Koko Wooley's infield single scored Kramer Eschete to cut Texas A&M's deficit to 6-5 before Mya Perez flied out to end the inning.

Yoder struck out Eschete to end the game and earn her first save of the season.

Amari Harper led off the second with a single a KK Dement followed with a home run that gave the Aggies (48-10) a 2-0 lead.

Wooley scored on a two-out single by Harper in the third.

Kennedy Powell had a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Aggies forced a second game with a wild 14-11 win earlier Sunday. With the help of a Roupe grand slam in the second inning, the Flames took a 6-0 lead.

Texas A&M scored the next 10 runs, including home runs by Dement, Perez and Mac Barbara. The Aggies were up 11-7 going into the bottom of the seventh but Liberty tied it with four runs before Sydney Lessentine got the final out with a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch.

The Aggies pounded 18 hits and Liberty, which won the first matchup 8-5 on Saturday had six errors, the last one opening the door in the top of the eighth.

