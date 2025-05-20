Open Extended Reactions

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Basketball Africa League debutants Al Ahli Tripoli remained unbeaten at the Nile Conference in Rwanda on Tuesday, beating hosts Armee Patriotique Rawandaise (APR) 90-68, but while the scoreline doesn't suggest it, it was a battling win.

The game was within a few points well into the third quarter, before APR lost all momentum and Ahli's scorers took the game away, led by Jean-Jacques Boissy. He had another superb game with 27 points and 4 rebounds, while Naseim Badrush scored 25 points with 7 rebounds for the visitors.

Buoyed by an arena that was close to capacity, APR started off on the front foot with Obadiah Noel the standout player in the first quarter. The hosts took a 17-11 lead into the two-minute break before the second. Noel would eventually finish the game with 18 points.

Even with star player Aliou Diarra out injured, APR were able to stay competitive through an Ahli Tripoli onslaught in the second quarter. However, Boissy hit a buzzer-beating three at the end of the quarter to give Ahli Tripoli a 42-41 lead.

Having entered the game midway through the first quarter, he had taken time to get a feel of the game, but as usual, he had come alive after some minutes on the floor and there would be no stopping him from there.

Jean-Jacques Boissy scored six three-pointers in his 27 points for Al Ahli Tripoli against APR, leading his side to a 90-68 win. Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images

The third quarter belonged mostly to Ahli Tripoli. Both teams came out strong in defense and somewhat blunt offensively - struggling to make shots. However, as the quarter wore on, the Libyan side's lead extended to 61-52.

The game opened up in the fourth quarter, as Boissy and Badrush led the charge while Ahli Tripoli ran up the score. APR were missing the physical presence of Diarra and ultimately could not stay in touch.

Ahly Tripoli head coach Fouad Abou Chacra paid tribute to Boissy after the game, saying in his post-match press conference: "The guy is young but full of charisma and leadership and every day, he is coming from the bench. [He scored] 28 in the first game, 30 in the second game [and 27] in the third game - so it's not by chance. It's not a lucky night."

His APR counterpart, James Maye Jr., did not provide an official timeline on Diarra's expected return from a leg injury. However, he said: "As far as an update: I think Diarra is in very good spirits.

"He feels good, he's moving around pretty well and we just have to see how it goes. I think he's day-to-day at the moment. Obviously, our training staff - our medical staff - is working really, really hard to get him back."

Ahli Tripoli top the conference with a 3-0 record while APR are second with 2-1. MBB are in third place at 1-2 after they condemned NCT to a third straight defeat.

The action continues on Thursday as Ahli Tripoli face Nairobi City Thunder in an early tip-off which will officially seal the Libyan side's progression to the playoffs if they win. APR will host MBB in the late tip-off.

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219, Starsat 248).