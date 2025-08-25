Open Extended Reactions

However the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season (August 28 - May 21) unfolds, what is almost certain is that African players will have a major say in the destination of the title.

There are few leagues outside Africa with as much talent from the continent, with Al-Khaleej the only team among the 18 in the league without an African player in their first team.

Neom SC is one team which African fans will particularly enjoy watching. They boast the likes of Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Abdoulaye Doucouré (Mali), Amadou Koné (Mali/Côte d'Ivoire), Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt).

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli boast one of the most star-studded squads in terms of African players, featuring Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Édouard Mendy (Senegal) and Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Sadio Mané (Senegal, Al Nassr)

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star winger Sadio Mané is heading into his third season with Al-Nassr. He has already scored in the 2-1 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Ittihad, and in a star-studded team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, the Senegal star will be looking to add to his tally of 27 Pro League goals.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli Saudi)

Having won five Premier League titles - four with Manchester City and one with Leicester City - silky smooth winger Mahrez has already won the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Ahli. His next task is to claim league success. Ahli finished fifth last season, but will be among the teams to beat this time, particularly after their continental triumph.

Édouard Mendy (Senegal, Al Ahli Saudi)

Mendy was in goal for Chelsea's 2020-21 UEFA Champions League triumph and Senegal's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win. Last season, he achieved continental glory once more with Al-Ahli. One of the most iconic shot-stoppers of this generation, Mendy is a player worth watching for every minute we can.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane make a formidable pairing up front for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, Al Hilal)

Another former Chelsea player and stalwart of Senegal's 2021 AFCON triumph, Koulibaly was part of the Al-Hilal side which made the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup - beating Manchester City in the last 16. His best days came at Napoli, but the centre-back still has quality in abundance.

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria, Al Kholood)

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong is another highly recognisable African player in the Saudi Pro League. Having played in Tottenham Hotspur's academy, Troost-Ekong is widely remembered for his stints at Watford and Udinese. Wherever he plays, he will be supported fervently by the vast Nigerian diaspora.

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

The goalkeeper who starred in Morocco's heroic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, "Bono" - as he is widely known - is a homegrown African star. Despite being born in Montreal, Canada, he spent the majority of his childhood playing for Wydad Casablanca. He is known for his stint at Sevilla, but continues to impress in the colours of Al-Hilal, reaching the Club World Cup quarter-finals this year.

Al Ahli Saudi, with African stars Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie, won the 2025 Saudi Super Cup on penalties, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivorie, Al Ahli Saudi)

The former AC Milan and Barcelona midfield stalwart won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. Already an AFC Champions League and Saudi Super Cup winner with Ahli, he will likely have a major role to play in his third season in the Saudi Pro League. Ahli have the likes of Kessié, Mahrez and Mendy on board, but have not won the league since 2015-16 and the African stars will be looking to change that.

Saïd Benrahma (Algeria, Neom SC)

Benrahma starred in the Premier League for West Ham United, Ligue 1 for Lyon and the Championship for Brentford. The winger/attacking midfielder had a loan spell at Neom from Lyon last season and now, following promotion to the Pro League and a permanent move, Benrahma will be able to showcase his skills at the highest level in Saudi Arabia.

Rising Star to Watch: Mohau Nkota (South Africa, Al Ettifaq)

South Africa has an abundance of quality young wingers, but Nkota is among the best. He was an instrumental part of Orlando Pirates' run to the CAF Champions League semi-final last season and caught the eyes of Al-Ettifaq. Nkota has ambitions of playing at the highest level - and while much of the world may not yet be familiar with him, it will be no surprise should he begin turning heads soon.

The Saudi Pro League will air live on ESPN 1 in sub-Saharan Africa (DStv 218).