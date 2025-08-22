Open Extended Reactions

We're entering the final 10 days of the transfer window for Europe's major leagues, with some of Africa's best players already the subject of some of the biggest deals of the summer, and others still at the heart of some truly juicy rumours.

Here, ESPN recaps the transfer window for African players, and looks at some of the big deals that could still go through before the end of deadline day.

Africa's transfer window: The story so far

Victor Osimhen is the highest-profile African star to move this window, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year finally ending his unforgettable -- but troubled -- time at Napoli by completing a permanent exit to Galatasaray.

Despite persistent rumours linking him with a move to the English Premier League, where Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal had all been identified at one time as prospective suitors, the Nigeria frontman agreed to move back to Istanbul, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell last term.

The €75 million fee paid by Gala represents a Turkish record, and the 26-year-old will be handsomely rewarded with a €15m post-tax salary; still, it remains to be seen what more there is for him to achieve in Turkey after last year's league-and-cup-double heroics. Is it realistic to think the Istanbul heavyweights can make a mark in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Also among the five most expensive deals of the window are France Under-21 international Hugo Ekitike, who joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for €95 million, and his fellow Cameroonian, Bryan Mbeumo, who took his place in Ruben Amorim's new-look Manchester United frontline.

The Red Devils parted with a reported £70 million to sign the 25-year-old from Brentford. The move represents a significant gear shift in Mbeumo's career, but he is a proven Premier League goal threat having scored 20 for the Bees last term.

Mohammed Kudus and Rayan Aït-Nouri have both moved within the Premier League, joining Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City from West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, while Burkina Faso wideman Dango Ouattara also left Brentford when he signed for AFC Bournemouth for a reported £42 million.

New arrivals to the Premier League include Franco-Guinean Thierno Barry, who swapped Villarreal for Everton for an initial €35m deal; Senegal's Habib Diarra, who joined Sunderland from Strasbourg a club-record €31.5 million; and Bafodé Diakité, who went from Lille to Bournemouth for €25 million.

Going the other way is Anglo-Ghanaian centre back Jarell Quansah, who left Liverpool for €35 million to join Erik ten Hag's revolution at Bayer Leverkusen, while Nigeria's Victor Boniface departed the German club to sign on loan at AC Milan.

Will Senegal's Nicolas Jackson still be on Chelsea's books come the end of the transfer window? ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Who needs a move?

Let's start with Nicolas Jackson, who finds himself staring towards a fairly bleak future with Chelsea. His 10 Premier League goals last term began to suggest he could finally make good on his promise in West London, but late-season ill-discipline -- not to mention his needless red card during the FIFA Club World Cup -- raised further questions about his maturity.

And Enzo Maresca's decision to sign João Pedro and Liam Delap -- both of whom featured for the Blues in their opening-day draw with Crystal Palace -- indicates an overhaul of his offensive options.

Unai Emery, who worked with the striker at Villarreal, is understood to be considering the forward -- reportedly valued at around £80 million by Chelsea -- for Aston Villa, while he could also be a replacement for Aleksander Isak should the Swede depart Newcastle United.

Would the Pensioners be willing, however, to sell the attacker to would-be Top Five rivals? Juventus, Napoli or AC Milan could be more appealing options if Chelsea would consider a loan-with-obligation deal.

Yoane Wissa ia another Premier League striker apparently destined for a move before the window closes. Brentford have already allowed Mbeumo, head coach Frank, captain Christian Nørgaard, goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Mads Roerslev to leave this summer, and Wissa is looking for an exit route as well.

Newcastle have had two offers for the forward -- the latter worth an initial £35 million -- rejected by the Londoners this summer, but the striker's decision to remove all mention of his current employers from his social handles suggests his head is already elsewhere.

Expect his fruitful, goal-laden spell at Brentford to come to an end in some acrimony in the weeks to come.

Over at Tottenham Hotspur, Yves Bissouma is another who may have come to the end of the road with his employers.

The Mali international was cut from the Spurs squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup due to persistent lateness, with the 28-year-old having already been disciplined by Ange Postecoglou 12 months ago after a video appeared of him inhaling laughing gas.

Frank said the player's absence from Spurs' season opener against Burnley was due to an unspecified injury, but Bissouma may soon have the opportunity of a fresh start with the likes of Everton, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray mooted to be circling.

Maxwel Cornet at West Ham United has been told by Graham Potter that he's surplus to requirements, Nayef Aguerd is not expected to rebuild his career at London Stadium, and Chelsea duo Tyrique George and David Datro Fofana are not in Maresca's plans this season.

The towering Youssef Chermiti at Everton is another player who may find his minutes squeezed, with Barry and Beto likely competing for one position up top, while Manchester United youngster Chido Obi may need a loan move to get the game time required for his development to continue apace.

At Nottingham Forest, two other Nigerians -- Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis -- look to have been made available by the club, but they should still have much to offer teams in the bottom half of the Premier League or EFL Championship hopefuls.

Storylines to watch

André Onana isn't quite in the "needs a move" category, with his understudy Altay Bayindir unconvincing against Arsenal on matchday one, and a move for PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma yet to take shape for the Red Devils. If the stopper does get another opportunity to impress during these first weeks of the season, it's imperative he makes the most of what may well be his last chance at the club.

United have made advances to sign Onana's international colleague Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the Seagulls have outlined that they're not interested in a sale this summer. Could Amorim formulate another offer to try their hand?

With Spurs likely missing out on Eberechi Eze, having earlier fallen short in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White, and with James Maddison injured, Frank might consider Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco as he seeks more creativity and dynamism. The 23-year-old Franco-Algerian had a hand in 15 Ligue 1 goals last season, and has also been linked with Manchester City.

Everton have made several key signings -- not least the new deal penned by out-of-contract Idrissa Gueye -- but David Moyes still surely needs greater dynamism and movement among his supporting forwards.

Leicester City duo Abdul Fatawu and Bilal El Khannouss have been suggested as potential options, although the latter appears closer to joining Crystal Palace as replacement for Eze replacement, while Sunderland also have eyes on the former. In the Championship, Millwall have rejected bids from Hellas Verona and Sassuolo for Japhet Tanganga, with Sheffield United also in the race for the Anglo-Congolese defender.

Internazionale and West Ham are believed to be going head to head for Lens' Franco-Senegalese midfielder Andy Diouf, and ex-Hammers attacker Oladapo Afolayan has been attracting interest from Leicester and Blackburn Rovers among others.