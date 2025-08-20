Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League season has started again, after a busy summer of Club World Cup and transfers. But which young players impressed in preseason to suggest they might break through into the first team this year?

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly came out of nowhere in 2024-25 to become a fixture in the first team, so who could follow suit and make their case this time around?

Arsenal's Hale End academy looks to have produced another generational talent in Dowman, with the 15-year-old midfielder already drawing stylistic comparisons to Martin Ødegaard as a right-sided playmaker who drifts infield onto his stronger left foot. A key difference is that Dowman dazzles with his dribbling, take-ons and speed on the ball, while his composure to stand up against senior defenders, as seen on Arsenal's preseason tour, is also impressive for one so young.

With 15 goals and five assists in last year's U18 Premier League, his level is already well beyond academy football. Though he is still too young to sign a professional contract, meaningful minutes this season could prove decisive in convincing him to commit to Arsenal long-term.

The England youth international was a central figure in Aston Villa's historic treble-winning U18 side last season, and found the net in the FA Youth Cup final. Jimoh-Aloba is still defining his exact role and has shown he can operate anywhere across central midfield, but with his stamina, creativity, attacking instinct and fine close control, his long-term future may be found in the attacking third. His promise has not gone unnoticed as he was named among the substitutes for Villa's Premier League opener against Newcastle, which signals Unai Emery's intentions of involving him in first-team football this season.

Originally signed in January before returning on loan to Lorient, Kroupi capped a magnificent campaign by winning promotion and finishing as Ligue 2's top scorer with 22 goals. A natural poacher, the 18-year-old thrives inside the box, where his sharp instincts and intelligent movement allow him to exploit gaps and pry on defensive weaknesses.

Kroupi is not reliant on sheer power for his shots; instead, he favors precise, composed finishes, particularly on his right foot -- remarkably, 20 of his 22 league goals came that way, alongside two headers. Beyond his penalty-box expertise, he offers pace to stretch defensive lines and a willingness to press, making him more than a finisher.

Brighton invested €35 million (the club's third-largest outlay) to sign the Greece U21 international and help offset João Pedro's departure to Chelsea. The 18-year-old combines a center forward's solid build with mobility and sharp finishing skills, registering 50% shot accuracy for Olympiacos last season. While most effective near the penalty area, he can also drop into a No.10 role due to his fine technique and vision. Kostoulas contributes defensively too, from marking at set-pieces to pressing aggressively.

Brentford's move for Milambo came as a surprise, given he'd recently been linked with the likes of Manchester United. A record-breaking debutant for Feyenoord at age 16, he already boasts Eredivisie, cup and European experience. Milambo is very much a dynamic box-to-box midfielder: intelligent in his positioning to pick up the ball and always wanting to drive forward when receiving it. While he might not yet be a spectacular creator, he's certain to bring energy, intense pressing and tactical awareness to his new side.

Brought on for 30 minutes in the season opener against Tottenham, Tchaouna showed some glimpses of the direct threat he will add to Burnley's frontline. A France U21 international, he joined from Lazio after a season in which he showed off his potential at this summer's European Under-21 Championship. An excellent dribbler, the left-footed attacker is explosive in transition and injects pace to the attack. He also takes defensive responsibility seriously, winning an impressive 68% of his duels (3 per 90 minutes) last season.

True to their recent policy of signing world-class prospects, Chelsea swiftly sealed a €40m to land Hato from Ajax this month. Still only 19, he has already amassed over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants and has imposed himself as Netherlands' first-choice left back. Quick, composed in possession and blessed with sharp anticipation skills, Hato can operate seamlessly as either a left back or center back. Contrary to many of the previous acquisitions signed by Chelsea, the Dutchman is expected to compete for a first-team spot straight away, especially in the absence of the injured Levi Colwill.

Six months into his Palace career, Esse looks poised to take the step from prospect to a serious-first-team contender. The 20-year-old winger, signed from Millwall in January, already made a mark last season by scoring with his first Premier League touch against Brentford. But more is to come. Quick, direct, unpredictable and technically sound, he navigates tight spaces well and is a livewire in the attacking half. The England U20 international's chances of adding to his playing time this season may also improve with the likely departure of Eberechi Eze.

A €9m summer signing from Bayern Munich, the 19-year-old left back already has three senior caps for Morocco and gained valuable senior experience on loan at Real Valladolid last season, where he made 13 appearances in LaLiga before moving to Everton.

Having been schooled at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy early in his career, Aznou offers an assured touch on the ball, strong passing skills, and his deep, flat crosses are also worth paying attention to. His pedigree makes him a viable rotation candidate to Vitaliy Mykolenko, but he could even end up replacing him.

Known for having one of the best academies in England, Fulham recently secured another of their teenage rising stars to a four-year deal. The England U19 international had already sampled Premier League action last season, but started the opening fixture away at Brighton this term and looked perfectly at home across 77 minutes in the 1-1 draw. Elegant and technically assured, King can play as a deep-lying No. 6 or a box-to-box No. 8 midfielder and stands out for his composure in possession, which allows him to dictate the tempo and circulate the ball. Smooth, mobile and tactically intelligent, he has all the pre-requisites to become a key player for Fulham in the years ahead.

Gray is a proper wildcard in Leeds' attack. Fast-tracked into first team training by manager Daniel Farke in March, the 16-year-old made his senior debut in April's 6-0 win over Stoke before scoring in the National League Cup final for the U21s in the win over Sutton United. The younger brother of Tottenham defender Archie Gray (who left Leeds for a £40m move in 2024), Harry brings the same remarkable maturity -- only higher up the pitch -- with incisive runs across the line, fine first touches, close control in crowded spaces and a natural calm in front of goal. Playing time will obviously be carefully managed at his age, yet his level already looks high enough to get a taste of Premier League football and Leeds have a history of blooding young players if they are good enough.

Ngumoha caused a stir with a rampant showing in a preseason friendly against Athletic Club, exploding onto the scene with a goal that showcased his lightening acceleration, mesmerizing turns, incredible dribbling and fearless attitude. Compact and robust, the former Chelsea academy talent combines a blistering change of pace with innate confidence rarely seen in one so young. Ngumoha is willing to demand the ball, take on defenders and make things happen, so offers manager Arne Slot a potential game-changing presence option from the bench.

Tracking Manchester City's academy prospects can be overwhelming given the constant loans and sheer depth they have, but Heskey is one who might get a first-team chance this season. The England U17 international, son of Emile and brother of Jaden (who is also in the City academy), struck 18 goals and provided seven assists in just 19 U18 matches last season. That tally was topped up with three more for the U21s in only 61 minutes of action.

A right-footed inverted winger who plays on the left, his first touch, shooting, acceleration and technique on the ball are standout qualities. Heskey loves to craft space for a finish between the right back and center back in the style of PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. And once he starts setting up a shot upon entering the box, the ball typically ends up in the net.

Picked up by Manchester United from the Arsenal academy in September 2024, after scoring 32 goals in 18 games for Gunners' U18 side against players typically two or three years his senior, Obi is a goal-scoring sensation and full of promise. He got his first Premier League exposure last season -- including a full 90 minutes against Brentford when he became the youngest United player to start a league match -- and is ready to make a mark.

Surprisingly nimble at 6-foot-2, he is a calm finisher in the box and thrives on runs off the shoulder of center backs. But with United strengthening their forward line by signing Benjamin Sesko, competition will be tough and the Denmark U21 international's development hinges on first-team exposure.

Initially signed by Newcastle as a development player for their U21 side, Seung-soo was included on the bench for the senior team in the season-opener at Villa Park as a reward for some promising pre-season outings. The former Suwon Bluewings winger is the youngest-ever goal scorer in K League 2 and had already made 25 senior appearances before arriving at St. James' Park, and could be an intriguing impact player off the bench. He is powerful, keen to dribble with the ball and is confident in one-vs.-one situations, while his early involvement suggests manager Eddie Howe may not wait long before testing the South Korea U20 international in the Premier League.

Having joined the Forest academy at the age of 11, Abbott was given a start in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City last season, but was deployed at right back, and signed a new four-year contract in July. The England U19 international is an elegant player; looking calm on the ball, clean in the duels and positive in the build-up. Though the Murillo/Nikola Milenkovic center-back partnership looks hard to gatecrash, some minutes at right back or rotation involvement in the middle should be expected this season.

Signed from Belgian side Union St.-Gilloise this summer, Sadiki represents one of the exciting acquisitions of Sunderland's youthful recruitment drive after their promotion to the Premier League, with midfield partner Habib Diallo another player to watch.

Operating as a No. 6/No. 8 hybrid, Sadiki went straight into the team against West Ham and showed he can influence both phases of play in attack and defense. The DR Congo international's mobility and aggression makes him a good ball-winner, while his stamina and movement help break lines when carrying the ball forward. He also has the composure in possession required to anchor the midfield, offering Sunderland balance as well as bite.

Signed from Hajduk Split nearly two years ago, the Croatia center back finally arrived in North London this summer and wasted no time making an impression by scoring in a pre-season game against Reading. That shouldn't have come as a surprise, however, as he spent last season as a regular at Westerlo in the Belgian top flight and netted a remarkable seven goals -- five headers and a spectacular Richarlison-esque scissor-kick that won him goal of the season. Strong in possession, and able to make both line-breaking and long passes, he defends his box assertively and with physicality. Spurs have so far resisted any loan enquiries, though one could still materialize before the end of the month.

The 19-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Bristol City where he got three goals and one assist in 37 Championship games, while adding valuable minutes to his development. He had already made headlines in the Premier League by scoring within a few moments of coming on against Luton in the 2023-24 season, and with his contract due to expire next summer, this campaign might constitute a make-or-break season for him at West Ham. He is a fine technician, skilled at setting up combinations and making sharp movements into the box.

At a club where youth development has somewhat stagnated in recent years, the 17-year-old striker offers some reason for optimism. Born in Portugal, the England U18 international made a brief Premier League debut last season and netted seven goals in the U18 Premier League. He has been lauded for his work rate, intelligent movement, aerial presence and positive attitude, which will surely be key for Wolves this season.