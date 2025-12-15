NLL Week 3 highlights: Thunderbirds now 2-0, Knighthawks win big

Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 of the 2025-26 NLL season is complete, and all 14 teams were in action this past weekend.

Three of the seven games finished with a one-goal margin of victory, including the Halifax Thunderbirds running their record to 2-0 with an overtime win against the Buffalo Bandits.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 3.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Ottawa Black Bears 11, Saskatchewan Rush 8

Like two boxers, the Black Bears and Rush tested each other through the first half, and the game was tied 3-3 at the break. The Rush then sped out to a 7-3 lead, which dwindled to 8-5 at the end of the third frame. The Black Bears staged a ferocious comeback from there, scoring six unanswered goals in the fourth -- including four from Jeff Teat. Teat's nine points led all scorers in the game.

Saturday's games

Philadelphia Wings 8, Colorado Mammoth 7

Colorado's Will Malcom had a pair of goals to maintain his lead atop the NLL leaderboard, but it was not enough as the visiting Mammoth were outlasted by the Wings. Sam LeClair was at his playmaking best, leading the way with five assists, while Nick Damude made 52 saves.

Toronto Rock 11, Calgary Roughnecks 10

An epic clash between East and West Coast included a furious final frame, with six combined goals and the game winner out of the pocket of Toronto's Chris Boushy with 2:06 remaining. The Rock's Nick Rose made the lead stand up, finishing with 38 saves for the contest.

Halifax Thunderbirds 9, Buffalo Bandits 8 (OT)

This game was an early litmus test for the Thunderbirds against the three-time defending champion Bandits in Banditland. The hosts kept their challengers at arm's length for much of the contest, before three straight goals put Halifax ahead 8-7 late in the fourth quarter. Josh Byrne tied things up for Buffalo to send it to overtime, but Clarke Petterson completed a hat trick with the game-winner.

Georgia Swarm 9, Oshawa FireWolves 5

The Swarm were not going to be denied a win on home turf in this one, and Lyle Thompson was one of five Georgia players with multiple points. That was more than enough for goaltender Brett Dobson, who made 51 saves to secure the W.

Vancouver Warriors 15, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 9

The new-look Desert Dog offense will need a little more time to get rolling, as it couldn't match up to the Warriors in this West Coast showdown. Keegal Bal had four goals and four assists to lead Vancouver, and Christian Del Bianco made 44 saves as the Warriors even their record at 1-1 for the season.

Sunday's game

Rochester Knighthawks 15, San Diego Seals 7

The first game for the Knighthawks under the ownership of the Seneca Nation ended as a blowout win. Thomas McConvey (four goals, five assists) and Ryan Lanchbury (two goals, seven assists) led the way on the scoresheet for Rochester, while Pat Kavanagh (two goals, four assists) topped the table for San Diego.