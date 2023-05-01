F1 design legend Adrian Newey has reportedly extended his stay with Red Bull, ending speculation about him switching teams.

Newey, who has designed title-winning cars at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, was in the final year of his contract coming into 2023.

According to a report in Motorsport.com, Newey has agreed to a new contract.

A Red Bull spokesperson told ESPN that, although the team does not talk publicly about contracts, Newey will remain part of the team for many years to come.

Newey serves as Red Bull's chief technical officer, which means he oversees the F1 team, its Advanced Technology business and its new Powertrains division. Red Bull plans to race with its own engines from 2026 onwards.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and helped turn it into one of F1's lead teams. Red Bull won four straight drivers' and constructors' championships at the start of the 2010s. It returned to winning ways with Max Verstappen's drivers' title in 2021, before winning both titles in 2022.

Red Bull has won all four races in 2023 and looks set to defend both championships again.