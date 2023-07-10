Lando Norris has a great start as he leads a lap at the start of the British Grand Prix. (0:29)

Max Verstappen is cruising towards a third world championship win but he says it's been confusing to see the competitive order behind Red Bull changing race to race.

McLaren emerged as second quickest behind Red Bull at Silverstone, with Lando Norris finishing second and Oscar Piastri fourth.

McLaren made a clear step forward one race earlier, the Austrian Grand Prix, after introducing a big upgrade with similarities to Red Bull's leading design.

Aston Martin started the season as the second-best team, with Fernando Alonso scoring a string of podiums, while Mercedes sits second in the championship and Ferrari has shown flashes of improvement.

"It's very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else," Verstappen said after winning Sunday's British Grand Prix, his sixth straight victory and his eighth win of the season.

"I think it is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track.

"So, for me, I don't know what's going to happen in Hungary [the next race] to be honest, who is going to be quick or the second-quickest.

"The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side.

"But again, Hungary is a completely different track, we will put some upgrades on the car there and hopefully they will work well."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said the changing order behind them has taken some pressure off his team.

"It makes it easier in many respects. It means that we just focus on ourselves and it's somebody else every weekend.

"It's interesting to see how the form is moving around and it's so tyre sensitive as well.

"We had another tyre, another construction introduced this weekend [at Silverstone] and that has probably come into play a little as well."

Verstappen leads teammate and closest rival Sergio Perez by 99 points.