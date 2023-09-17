Aston Martin's Lance Stroll goes into the wall and is out of qualifying in the Singapore GP. (1:01)

SINGAPORE -- Aston Martin has decided to withdraw Lance Stroll from Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix after he was involved in a huge accident during qualifying on Saturday evening.

Stroll lost control of his car in the 150 mph final corner and smashed into the barriers on the exit at high speed.

The impact decimated his car, leaving debris strewn across the race track as well as damage to the barriers, which took 30 minutes to repair.

Stroll walked away from the incident and was cleared of any injuries by the on-site medical team the same evening, but on Sunday afternoon the team announced it had jointly agreed with the Canadian driver not to race that evening.

"We spoke yesterday night before we left, him and me, after the damage that he had, the crash that Lance had yesterday, this morning he felt not 100 per cent," team principal Mike Krack said. "We had a discussion, together and we decided it's better to not race today.

"He's generally sore. If you have an incident like that, you stress your muscles anyway. The analogy is like if you spend a very hard day in the gym, then also you feel not great. This is where we're at. I think it's the right decision to be ready for Japan, because it's already in a couple of days time."

Asked if Stroll had passed a concussion test after the accident: "Yes, as far as I know, all the primary and secondary tests with the FIA before they cleared him. Then he stayed there for a while, then he was good to go."

Stroll, who is enduring a tough season alongside Fernando Alonso, was due to start the race from 20th after the accident left him last in qualifying.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: "The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday's accident -- however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

"Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening's race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix."