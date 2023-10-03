Nate Saunders reacts to news of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda locking down their AlphaTauri seats for next year. (2:21)

Was Ricciardo's AlphaTauri spot ever in danger from Lawson? (2:21)

Liam Lawson will continue to race for AlphaTauri in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Red Bull reserve driver Lawson replaced Ricciardo when the Australian driver broke a bone in his hand in a crash during practice ahead of August's Dutch Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson has impressed behind the wheel but will remain a Red Bull reserve driver in 2024. Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images

Ricciardo will now look to return for the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 22.

The Australian has missed two double headers -- the European swing of the Netherlands and Italy and the races in Singapore and Japan -- but had hoped to be back in the car for Qatar's race on Oct. 8.

New Zealander Lawson has impressed in the stand-in role, scoring his first F1 points at the Singapore Grand Prix, but has already missed out on a race seat for 2024.

AlphaTauri has confirmed Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will race for the team next year. Lawson will remain Red Bull reserve driver in 2024.

Prior to his injury, Ricciardo had only completed two races for the team after replacing Dutchman Nyck de Vries at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. He failed to score points on either occasion.

The eight-time race winner sees a year with AlphaTauri as his best path back to returning to Red Bull in 2025.