Max Verstappen will clinch the F1 drivers championship if he finishes 6th or higher in the Sprint Race on Saturday in Qatar. (1:45)

Why it would be fitting for Verstappen to clinch F1 title during Qatar Sprint Race (1:45)

AlphaTauri expect Daniel Ricciardo to return at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Oct. 22, the Red Bull-owned team's chief executive Peter Bayer said on Friday.

Ricciardo has missed five races since he crashed and broke his hand in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix in August, with young driver Liam Lawson standing in as reserve.

"That's definitely the plan," Bayer said to reporters at the Qatar Grand Prix when asked whether Ricciardo was expected to return in Texas.

"He was in the simulator on Monday and he said that he could go almost until the end, but it was not 100% and he didn't want to rush things.

"We have this amazing luxury of having a top third driver who can jump into the seat and so we together decided to give him a bit more time and he should be in the car in Austin."

Daniel Ricciardo is in line to return for AlphaTauri at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas. Kym Illman/Getty Images

AlphaTauri are last in the constructors' standings but Lawson took their highest placing so far in 2023 with ninth in Singapore last month.

Bayer said he had called him 'Liam the Lion' after his impressive performance at Marina Bay.

"He's doing an excellent job working with the engineers... He's improving lap by lap. He's a very quick learner and he's fighting," Bayer said.

"He keeps delivering so very happy to have him on board as part of the family."

Lawson will revert to a reserve role next season with Ricciardo partnering Yuki Tsunoda.

"We only have two seats and Daniel is offering a lot of expertise, especially when it comes down to the setup of the car, which is something that we were struggling with," Bayer said.

"We came to the conclusion that in order to be contenders for the top of the midfield we need one experienced driver but would continue to grow young talent that ultimately shall end up in Red Bull Racing."