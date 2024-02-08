Open Extended Reactions

The British Grand Prix will remain at Silverstone until 2034 after the circuit signed a new 10-year deal with Formula One.

Silverstone was entering the final year of its contract this season, but the race did not appear to be under threat in the same way it has been on multiple occasions in previous decades.

The former RAF base in Northamptonshire hosted the first ever Formula One race in 1950 and remains a fan favourite on the current schedule, attracting record crowds of 480,000 people across four days last year.

The new contract will ensure the race remains a part of F1 for another decade and means only the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the Bahrain Grand Prix and the new race in Madrid starting in 2026 are contracted further into the future.

"I am delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for ten more years with this agreement," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Max Verstappen won last year's British GP at Silverstone on his way to a third straight title. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grands Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it."

Silverstone's CEO Stuart Pringle added: "This long-term commitment reflects the importance of the British Grand Prix to Formula One and their acknowledgement of our ability to deliver a world-class experience for the British fans who are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world.

"The cheers of support for the home teams, and particularly for the British drivers on the grid, makes the Silverstone atmosphere unique and I am looking forward to harnessing this passion for our sport and taking the event to the next level in the coming decade."