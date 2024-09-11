Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Times, stats, predictions

Aston Martin's incoming Technical Managing Partner Adrian Newey explains why he chose the the team for his next move. (1:26)

Formula 1 is well into the second half of its season and both championship battles are becoming tighter with each race.

McLaren have capitalised on development opportunities to rein in Max Verstappen and Red Bull, and are just nine points away from overtaking their rivals in the constructors' championship.

Baku's narrow and unforgiving street circuit punishes the smallest mistakes, and with the field so close, it looks set to be another tight battle for the podium.

The forecast is predicted to be hot and settled, with highs of 30°C on Friday and Sunday, and partially cloudy on Saturday.