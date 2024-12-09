Open Extended Reactions

Brad Pitt has been on location at multiple F1 events this year. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formulas 1's season ended with a new face on the top step of the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Brad Pitt.

Pitt, filming scenes for the 2025 Jerry Bruckheimer movie "F1," joined Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell in spraying champagne in an apparent victory celebration. Fellow actor Javier Bardem, playing the team boss of the fictional Apex GP team of Pitt's character Sonny Hayes, joined the trio on the podium.

The podium moment took place shortly after the actual ceremony for the race, which saw Lando Norris celebrating victory and McLaren's constructors' championship.

Leclerc was present on both podiums, having finished third in the race on Sunday evening too.

The upcoming movie, which boasts seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer, has had full access to the Formula 1 grid and its 10 teams.

Filming for the project, which has been ongoing since 2023, wrapped up at the Abu Dhabi event.

Pitt has been on location at multiple events this year filming scenes in front of live audiences.

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris, who plays Hayes' teammate in the movie, have also been driving the modified car being used to film race footage.

The movie is set for international release on June 25, 2025, with the U.S. release two days later, by Warner Brothers Pictures and Applie. Both releases will be the week of that season's Austrian Grand Prix.