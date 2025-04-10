Open Extended Reactions

Natalie Robyn said the FIA is facing 'serious ongoing structural challenges.' Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

SAKHIR, Bahrain -- Former FIA CEO Natalie Robyn said racing's governing body is facing "serious ongoing structural challenges", in an interview following the abrupt resignation of vice president Robert Reid.

Robyn left the FIA in May 2024, just 18 months after taking on the job.

On Thursday, she gave the BBC her first interview since departing, doing so in the immediate wake of Reid's departure. In a strongly-worded statement, Reid cited a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards."

Reid's departure has caused alarm in the F1 paddock -- Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) head George Russell has expressed concern the FIA is moving in an "unstable direction."

Robyn has given an insight into her own exit, hinting at the turmoil behind the scenes.

"During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation's governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency," she told the BBC. "The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges.

"When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation. I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution."

Reid's departure came shortly after he and Motorsport UK head Dave Richards were blocked from attending a World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting after refusing to sign an NDA.

On Reid specifically, she said: "I worked closely with Robert during my time at the FIA and I have a great deal of respect for him and of course his commitment to the future of motorsport."

Ben Sulayem, who is up for re-election at the end of the year, is due to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix this week.