SAKHIR, Bahrain -- George Russell said he and his fellow Formula 1 drivers are concerned the governing FIA appears to be heading in an "unstable direction."

The abrupt resignation of FIA deputy president Robert Reid on Thursday -- due to what he called a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards " -- has placed the leadership of current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem under massive scrutiny.

In a strongly worded resignation statement, Reid said he had witnessed a "steady erosion" of the principles he and Ben Sulayem were elected on, adding that there are "critical decisions being made without due process."

Russell, a significant voice in the paddock as head of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said Reid's departure fell in line with what he has come to expect from the governing body.

"Unfortunately, I think every time we hear some news from that side of the sport, it's not really a big surprise," Russell said on Thursday. "So it's clearly a real shame to see, and somebody who's very well respected within the sport and been there for so long, as we keep saying, it's like, what's next?

"So, yeah, it's a shame to see, and hopefully we get more stability sooner rather than later."

George Russell (R), head of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, in the paddock with F1 TV analyst Martin Brundle. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Reid's resignation came after he and UK motorsport head David Richards were barred from attending a recent meeting of the World Motor Sport Council after refusing to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Russell suggested he and his fellow drivers feel increasingly disillusioned by what's happening with the governing body and expressed doubts about whether Formula 1 and the teams can keep making allowances for the way the FIA is run.

"Ultimately, it's getting to a point now where these things are happening so often, and as drivers we were trying to get involved in the past, we didn't really make much headway, and things seem to continuously be going in an unstable direction," Russell added.

"So I've got to be honest, we're getting to a point now where our actions are having little impact with those guys, and we've got to trust in the teams and Formula 1 to work with the FIA to come to a common ground. If we can help, we want to be there, but often it just seems like things are going in their own direction."

On Thursday, former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn, who was forced to resign last year following disagreements with Ben Sulayem, told the BBC the governing body has "serious ongoing structural challenges."

Ben Sulayem is expected to seek re-election for a further four years in December and currently has no declared opponent, although there has been speculation about one emerging.